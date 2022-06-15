Taylor Lewan Has Hilarious NSFW Take on DK Metcalf’s Diet

Pictures of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf went viral before he was drafted, and now that his diet has been revealed, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan isn’t pleased.

Metcalf recently revealed that a large portion of his diet includes massive amounts of candy. According to Joe Rexrode with The Athletic, Lewan wasn’t thrilled that the shredded wide receiver doesn’t have to watch what he eats as much as others.

“Respectfully, f**k that guy,” Lewan said according to Rexrode.

Lewan was obviously being light-hearted with his statement, as Rexrode noted in response to the tweet. Still, it’s funny to think about a 6’7″, 315-pound offensive lineman being frustrated because a wide receiver who is in incredible shape can eat all the candy that he wants.

DK Metcalf’s Physique and Athleticism Have Been Well-Documented

Fans of Metcalf have known about his physical statue for a long time. Prior to being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, a photo of him and teammate A.J. Brown went viral for showing off how ridiculous of shape they were in.

Metcalf lit up the NFL Scouting Combine in the pre-draft process as well. According to MockDraftable, Metcalf placed in at least the 90th percentile in weight, bench press, wingspan, arm length, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump.

That elite athleticism has shown up on the field at the NFL level, even if he fell to the second round. In his first three seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old has also turned heads off of the football field as a track athlete. Metcalf attempted to qualify for the Olympics in the 100-meter dash in 2021, running the event in 10.36 seconds. While he wasn’t able to qualify for the Olympics, he was able to hold his own against the nation’s top sprinters with little training specific to track and field.

Will the Seahawks Give DK Metcalf a Contract Extension?

Metcalf recently held out of mandatory minicamp as his agent negotiates a long-term contract for the star receiver. Head coach Pete Carroll is hopeful that a contract extension will work out, but at the time of publishing a deal hasn’t been made.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

With Metcalf on the final year of his rookie deal and an extension still not worked out, trade rumors are starting to pile up for the 24-year-old. The Seahawks wide receiver has recently been linked to both the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears by different analysts suggesting trade proposals.

That doesn’t mean that a trade will happen, however. Metcalf himself has stated that he is optimistic a long-term deal will get worked out that will keep him in Seattle for the next few seasons.

Until a deal gets done, however, the speculation about a potential trade won’t be slowing down as training camp approaches.