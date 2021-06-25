Seahawks Expected to Make Uniform Change: Report

The Seattle Seahawks could soon introduce a familiar look thanks to a new NFL rule change. The Seahawks and other NFL teams will be permitted to start using two different helmets beginning in 2022, per Pro Football Talk.

This change would allow the Seahawks to maintain their current uniforms but also add a throwback look to the rotation. We know Russell Wilson and some of the other Seahawks players have been pushing for the old-school silver helmet, blue throwback jersey and grey pants. The holdup has been the NFL’s rule restricting teams from wearing more than one helmet citing player safety. ESPN’s Brady Henderson expects the rule change to push the Seahawks to add their original uniforms to the rotation.

“This should clear the way for the Seahawks to wear their original uniforms, which included a silver helmet. Only being allowed to wear one color of helmets was the holdup,” Henderson tweeted.

Bobby Wagner Hinted at a Black Seahawks Jersey

The Seahawks would likely maintain their current uniforms as the primary option given they have become some of the most popular jerseys in the NFL. Seattle could use the throwback jerseys in the same way they wear the action green uniforms a few times a year as part of the NFL’s color rush promotion.

It appears some Seahawks players are pushing for more than just the throwback additions. Bobby Wagner noted on Twitter that he will be campaigning for the Seahawks to add a black alternate look as well.

“We are going to push for black jerseys,” Wagner said on Twitter.

This would be an interesting look given the Seahawks’ primary color is navy blue. Wagner’s request prompted Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs to joke that the players would also be pushing for leather uniforms. Joking aside, Wagner appears to be serious about his dream for black jerseys as this is not the first time the Seahawks star has brought up the idea.

“Bobby Wagner says some guys on the team have input on uniforms, so he’s a fan of this week’s #ActionGreenGang combo,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar tweeted on November 27, 2019. “If it was up to him, they’d have all black jerseys with green trim. (That’d be fire.)”

Russell Wilson Has Been Pushing for the Seahawks’ Throwback Look

The soonest fans will see the Seahawks throwback uniforms would be the 2022 season as that is when the new rule change will be implemented. Last offseason, Wilson campaigned for the Seahawks to reintroduce the throwback uniforms.

“This is a MUST 🔥🔥🔥@Seahawks fans around the 🌎 would love. #JustDoIt #Throwbacks,” Wilson noted on Instagram on March 25, 2020.

As for how the Seahawks uniforms are selected, Pete Carroll revealed that the team captains pick the combination each week. Carroll even admitted he is okay with the action green look.

“We really leave that [uniform choice] up to the players, the captains,” Carroll explained in his Week 11 press conference last season. “They work with E.K. on that stuff, and they’ve been the ones that have really led the charge there. …I like it. I like our look. I like whenever we got the green on, it looks good.”