Seahawks Strike Blockbuster Trade for Giants’ $63 Million Star: ‘Massive Deal’

This Seattle Seahawks trade news is major as the team has finalized a blockbuster deal for New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Monday, October 30. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reveals the Giants are eating a “significant portion” of Williams’ deal.

The Seahawks sent a 2024 second-rounder and a 2025 fifth-round pick to New York as part of the trade. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport labels this as a “massive deal” for the Seahawks and Giants.

“The Giants are sending Leonard Williams to the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, sources confirm (NFLN first),” Breer remarks in a series of October 30, 2023 tweets. “To facilitate it, I’m told the Giants are eating a significant portion of the rest of Williams’ money for ’23.

“Smart move by NY. This essentially is the Giants paying for a higher pick, which to me is a creative use of cap space that they’ve already spent this year. Like I said, smart, creative move in moving a player who probably was gone anyway after this year.”

Seahawks Trade News: Giants Are Eating a Good Portion of Leonard Williams’ $18 Million Salary

Scary hours in the NFC 😱 pic.twitter.com/yNJZLtFRD3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 30, 2023

Williams is in the final season of a three-year, $63 million contract. Prior to the Giants eating some of Williams’ money, the pass rusher had an $18 million salary and a $32.2 million cap hit.

Heading into the October 31 trade deadline, Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk made the argument for Williams being the Seahawks’ top target. Prior to the trade, Salk cited Williams’ position flexibility as a major reason for the fit.

“The Giants’ defensive tackle is a perfect fit in Seattle,” Salk wrote on October 25. “New York isn’t going anywhere, and he is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound monster who can play all across the defensive line. He’s not yet 30 years old and has been productive throughout his entire career. He’s had as many as 11.5 sacks in a season and as many as 81 tackles.

“He has played the end, nose and tackle spots on the line. And while Jarran Reed, Dre Jones and the rest of Seattle’s defensive line has improved over last season by leaps and bounds, they lack ideal depth, and it is a position where you can never have enough talent because you can rotate your best players through and keep them fresh.”

Seahawks Have Made 2 Significant Moves on the Defensive Line in the Last Week

New #Seahawks DL Leonard Williams is huge pic.twitter.com/2JcRfprwyH — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 30, 2023

This marks the second straight week the Seahawks have made a move to bolster the defensive line. Heading into Week 8, Seahawks news revealed a reunion with pass rusher Frank Clark.

Williams has 21 tackles, 5 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks through the first eight games of 2023. It will be interesting to see how Seattle handles Williams’ future given his 2024 free agent status.

These two moves indicate the Seahawks have belief this team can be a Super Bowl contender. As ESPN’s Brady Henderson points out, Seattle has an extra 2024 third-round pick from the Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

Williams has a 67.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, a significant decrease from 77.9 in 2022. The move reunites Williams with former Jets teammate Jamal Adams.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Will Pay Leonard Williams the Vet Minimum in 2023

BREAKING: The New York Giants are trading Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks#PMSLive #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZjJXG5KPeT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2023

The pass rusher will likely be plenty motivated given the Seahawks are one of the best teams of his career. Spotrac projects Williams’ market value is a three-year, $48.9 million contract. Breer reveals that the Seahawks are only responsible for the prorated vet minimum part of his salary for the remainder of 2023.

“New Seahawks DL Leonard Williams has $10 million due for the rest of 2023,” Breer details on Twitter. “Seattle will only be responsible for the prorated veteran minimum, with the Giants converting the rest to a signing bonus and picking that up pre-trade, sources say.

“So again, Giants pay to up the picks.”