Seahawks Rumors: Analyst Sells Trade for Former No. 1 Pick

Rumors surrounding the Seattle Seahawks quarterback position have been nonstop since the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While the rumors are still popping up, one analyst is throwing cold water on the speculation surrounding one QB specifically.

Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on some of the latest trade rumors from around the NFL, buying or selling each one. When discussing the latest rumors surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Knox shared his thoughts on how realistic a move might actually be.

“It feels extremely far-fetched at this point that either Carolina or Seattle is monitoring Mayfield’s situation,” Knox said. “Carolina has Matt Corral, and the Seahawks seem content with a battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Rather than being in any sort of ‘holding pattern,’ the Panthers and Seahawks are likely to move forward with their respective quarterback competitions.”

Latest Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors

Knox’s comments were in response to a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic discussing the trade market for Mayfield, specifically with the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Howe’s report suggested that both teams have shown interest in trading for the former number one overall pick. However, those trade talks have cooled off since the 2022 NFL Draft after the Panthers took quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

That’s not to say the Panthers aren’t still interested, however. Both the Seahawks and Panthers would reportedly still consider a trade, but the biggest hurdle is Mayfield’s contract situation. According to Spotrac, Mayfield will count for over $18 million against the cap in 2022, so both teams would want the Browns to take on some of that salary in a trade, per Howe.

Mayfield’s salary has been the biggest issue with a potential trade in multiple reports. Jonathan Alexander from The Charlotte Observer reported the same thing, writing that the Panthers wanted the Browns to take on the majority of Mayfield’s contract in a potential trade.

Unless the Browns are willing to retain at least a portion of Mayfield’s salary, these reports suggest that a trade is unlikely to happen before the 2022 season begins. However, if Mayfield is ultimately released, then teams like the Seahawks will be much more likely to make a run at the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Pete Carroll Isn’t Expecting a Trade

Despite all of the rumors surrounding the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll has publicly stated that he doesn’t see a trade happening, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

If a trade doesn’t happen, then the Seahawks will be rolling into the 2022 season with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center. Smith had been the backup behind Wilson since 2019, but impressed in limited action this past season. With Wilson dealing with a finger injury, Smith played in four games, completing 68.4 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and only one interception.

Smith has a head start over Lock since he’s been with the team for a few years, but the former Broncos quarterback will be trying to impress in training camp. As a former second-round pick, Lock showed flashes during his time in Denver, but struggled with consistency and turnovers, leading the NFL with 15 interceptions in 2020.

Unless a trade for a quarterback finally happens before the regular season, expect Smith or Lock under center.