Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks a New Promising QB for Former All-Pro

The Seattle Seahawks may need to get creative to find their next starting quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers signing a three-year contract extension this offseason, Jordan Love became a lot more expendable for the Packers. Love is just two years removed from being the No. 26 pick in the draft. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to land Love as their potential quarterback of the future, showing how much faith the front office had in his upside.

Two years later, Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down and appears to have put his differences with the organization behind him. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggests a blockbuster trade proposal with the Seahawks swapping Tyler Lockett for Love. Seattle also receives Green Bay’s 2022 second-round (No. 53) and fifth-round (No. 171) picks as part of the proposed deal. The Seahawks send the Packers their fifth-rounder (No. 152) along with Lockett in the hypothetical trade.

“There is no shortage of trade speculation regarding Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf,” Davenport wrote on April 18, 2022. “But according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, as of two weeks ago, the team wasn’t listening to offers. However, it might be easier to get Seattle to entertain offers for their other star receiver.

“The Packers’ Super Bowl window isn’t getting any wider, and the notion that the Pack can replace Davante Adams’ production with a bunch of rookies is folly. Aaron Rodgers isn’t the most trusting of quarterbacks. He wants a target with experience. One who will be where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Love Still Has 2 Years Remaining on His Rookie Contract





Play



"Welcome to Green Bay" 🧀 || Utah State QB Jordan Love Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Utah State QB Jordan Love Junior 6’4 225 lbs Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes just won the Super Bowl & has taken over Tom Brady as the best player in the NFL. Mahomes can make all… 2020-04-23T22:01:43Z

After being one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 draft, it remains to be seen if Love can be a starting NFL quarterback. Love has one career start throwing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 55.9% of his passes in the Packers’ loss to the Chiefs on November 7. The quarterback has thrown for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 58.1% in six career games. Here is how NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah described Love coming out of Utah State.

“I won’t be shocked if Love goes in the top 10,” Jeremiah wrote on March 23, 2020. “I also won’t be surprised if he falls to the bottom of the first round. Grades are all over the place on the Utah State product. He is the most talented natural thrower in the entire draft. However, due to a variety of circumstances (losing a number of starters, dealing with a new coaching staff and scheme, etc.) his play dramatically fell off this past season. He will need some time to sit and develop, but the payoff could be huge.”

Love still has two seasons remaining on his team-friendly four-year, $12.38 million contract. The signal-caller is slated to have a $1.7 million salary in 2022 giving the Seahawks plenty of cap space to build around Love over the next two seasons.

The Seahawks May Be Able to Get Love for Just a Day-2 Draft Pick

Despite the flash of this proposed deal, the Seahawks could potentially acquire Love without giving up Lockett or DK Metcalf. Publicly, the Packers have dismissed the idea that they would trade Love, but Rodgers is now under contract longer than the promising quarterback. It would be surprising if the Packers do not change their stance on dealing Love.

Seattle likely has a chance to land a former first-round quarterback without giving up a first rounder. Love’s best season at Utah State came in 2018 when the quarterback notched 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64% of his passes. The quarterback also added 63 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Lockett has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL posting three straight seasons eclipsing 1,000 yards. The Seahawks receiver snagged 73 receptions for 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 starts last season.

The Seahawks have the weapons to ease some of the pressure off the team’s next quarterback. If the Seahawks could snag Love for a day-two draft pick, the Packers quarterback may be worth the gamble given his upside.