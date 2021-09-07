Key Seahawks Cornerback Among 3 Players Placed on Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a few injuries heading into Week 1 including rookie cornerback Tre Brown. Seattle placed Brown along with tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback Nigel Warrior on injured reserve. The news means the individuals will be sidelined for at least the first three games as teams are required to keep IR players on the list for a minimum of three weeks.

Brown’s status is particularly frustrating as the rookie was competing to be one of the Seahawks starting cornerbacks, a position with great uncertainty. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed Brown is dealing with a knee sprain along with additional injuries.

“It’s going to be a bit for him too,” Carroll noted during a September 6th press conference, per Seahawks.com. “He’s got a couple of things we’re working on, but none of them are debilitating, none of them are serious, it’s just going to take some time, so it’s going to be a couple of weeks.”

Tre Flowers, D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones are among the corners fighting for one of the starting spots heading into Week 1.

The Seahawks Promoted CB John Reid & WR Penny Hart to the Active Roster

The three open roster spots will be filled by cornerback John Reid, receiver Penny Hart and cornerback Blessuan Austin. Reid and Hart are being promoted to the team’s active roster from the practice squad. Both players were initially released before being re-signed to the practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed. Austin is the Seahawks’ newest signee after being a former Jets starting cornerback for the last two seasons.

Hart’s promotion gives the Seahawks five receivers on the active roster as the wideout joins DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, D’Wayne Eskridge and Freddie Swain. Despite briefly releasing Hart, Carroll praised the receiver throughout the offseason.

“Penny made the team last year because you can count on him,” Carroll noted in June, per USA Today. “You can count on him in a lot of ways — in running his routes right, knowing the offense, multiple positions, contributing on special teams, his toughness. The attitude is obvious, and he came out here this camp, these days we’ve had here, and probably had the best shot of making things happen.”

Carroll Described Parkinson as ‘On His Way Back’

Parkinson is recovering after re-injuring his foot in training camp. The original injury sidelined the tight end for 10 games during his rookie season, but the latest prognosis on Parkinson’s foot is much more optimistic than the team initially thought.

“He just isn’t going to make it yet (for the opener),” Carroll explained, via Seahawks.com. “It’s a foot injury that you just have to work your way back at it and not overdo it and not mess it up along the way. We felt like if we don’t have him available here, then we can get a couple weeks to get him ready. That’ll be really important, so that we can get him back, he’ll stay back. He runs every day, he’s working hard at it, but he’s not up to full speed yet.”