Seahawks Host Visit for Explosive Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are already hard at work at training camp, but general manager John Schneider and his front office continue to look for pieces to add to the 90-man roster to help make the team better.

That doesn’t always include signing players, but also bringing in potential options for workouts and team visits. According to Aaron Wilson with Pro Football Network, one of the players that the Seahawks brought in on Thursday, August 4th for a visit was former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner.

Tre Turner visited the Seahawks — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

Not to be confused with the Major League Baseball star Trea Turner, the Virginia Tech prospect was an exciting wide receiver in college. The Seahawks also hosted workouts for a number of other players, according to Wilson, including former New York Jets backup quarterback James Morgan.

Tre Turner’s Football Career

While he may not have heard his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft, Turner brings an intriguing skill set to the wide receiver position that a team like the Seahawks could be interested in seeing before Week 1.

Turner was was a lengthy wide receiver recruit out of Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. Listed at 6’4″ and 185 pounds, Turner was a 4-star recruit who received offers from multiple FBS programs including Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Ultimately, Turner decided to play closer to home, joining the Virginia Tech Hokies. He saw playing time right away as a true freshman, playing in 12 games while catching 26 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Turner continued to put up steady numbers in Virginia Tech’s offense, and by the end of his senior season he was fifth on the school’s all-time leaderboard for both receptions (134) and receiving yards (2,292).

Despite his production in college, Turner fell down draft boards after a disappointing pre-draft process. He posted a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of just 3.47 out of a possible 10, with a poor vertical jump of only 30 inches and a 3-cone time of only 7.45 seconds.

The Hokies star ultimately went undrafted, but was quickly picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent. Despite getting guaranteed money from the team, the Raiders cut him just weeks later without giving him a look in training camp.

Turner is now looking for a home before preseason games kick off, and the Seahawks might be the team that gives him a shot.

Other Seahawks Receivers to Watch

Turner isn’t guaranteed to sign with the team, and while DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will attract most of the attention at the position, there are a few other wide receivers who Seahawks fans should keep an eye on.

Former 2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain is a favorite to land the starting job in the slow after a strong sophomore season, catching 25 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Former Western Michigan star Dee Eskridge will also be fighting for that role, however. After playing in just 10 games as a rookie in 2021, the second-round pick is hoping to carve out a bigger role for himself this season.

A handful of rookies will also be looking to make the final 53-man roster in Bo Melton, Dareke Young, and Kevin Kassis. However, as seventh-round picks and undrafted free agents, they aren’t guaranteed a spot on the final 53-man roster by any means.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills speedster Marquise Goodwin will be one of the more intriguing veterans to watch. The 31-year-old didn’t see a ton of action last season with the Chicago Bears, but he was able to show off his wheels on a 50-yard catch from Justin Fields against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s a crowded room right now, but time will tell which players will prove themselves worthy of a 53-man spot.