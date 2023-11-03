Seahawks News: $69 Million WR Sends Firm Message on Retirement Plan

While the Seattle Seahawks have the oldest player in the NFL, Jason Peters, playing left tackle at age 41, wide receiver Tyler Lockett does not see himself playing that long.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, November 2, the Seahawks third-round pick from the 2015 NFL draft admitted that his original goal was to play for eight years and retire at age 30. However, the 31-year-old receiver, who signed a four-year, $69 million contract with Seattle in 2021, clearly changed his mind.

The Seahawks restructured and extended Lockett’s contract this offseason, turning $8.35 million of his salary into a signing bonus for 2023, per ESPN’s Field Yates. He has a base salary of $15.3 million for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

As for playing until he’s 40, “Absolutely not,” Lockett said. “I will not be playing when I’m 40 years old. I can tell you that much.”

Tyler Lockett, 31, says he’s already passed his goal of playing 8 NFL years. He thought he’d be retired by 30.

Could he imagine being Jason Peters, in his 20th season at age 41?

Lockett continues to be a crucial part of the Seahawks offense. He’s recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons. In seven games this year, he’s tallied 35 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m going to keep playing as long as god can let me play,” Lockett said. “I know they talk about how it’s a young man’s game, blah blah blah… But I’m just gonna go out there, keep trying to be me. Keep trying to play at a high level. Try to be there for my teammates, [and] continue to create those relationships.

“Because at one point, the game is going to end for me. And it’s just a matter of when. But I don’t want it to end too short where I’m like, ‘Man, I could’ve kept playing.’ You can’t go back and play again. So, I might as well see how far I can take it.”

Tyler Lockett Already Has a Lucrative Business Outside the NFL

Lockett is already set for life after he retires from the NFL. The receiver got his real estate license in both Washington and Texas “within the past 14 months,” ESPN‘s Brady Henderson posted in May.

“He has a property in Texas that’s about to close, which will make five transactions and about $6.8M in combined sale prices since he started, plus other deals in the works… Lockett is also getting into commercial real estate as well as residential.”

The Kansas State alum represents properties on sale between $500,000 and $70 million. Lockett’s real estate company, Liv N Serve under Keller Williams, became the new “official realtor” of the Seahawks.

Tyler Lockett Gave Jason Peters Big Props

Lockett said it’s “very impressive” that Peters is still in the game, especially since the nine-time Pro Bowler has such a physically demanding job. Another person continuously impressed by Peters is Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Peters made his season debut during the Seahawks 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. While Peters rotated with Stone Forsyth throughout the matchup, Carroll inserted the 20-year NFL veteran into the lineup during Seattle’s game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Geno Smith completed four out of five passes for 52 yards before hitting Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 9-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the game.

“He did very well,” Carroll told reporters. “He moves very well, was aware of what’s going on, worked well with AB [Anthony Bradford] on that side there. He’s going to be able to play and help us. There’s a whole added dimension to Jason getting in the game.

“He’s been there. He’s been through it. On the sidelines, in the huddle, breaking the huddle, at the line scrimmage, he’s going to be a tremendous value to us. I’m excited about his ability to contribute to what we’re doing.”