Seahawks Star Named Among NFL’s Most Underrated Players

Despite major departures with Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner playing for new teams, the Seattle Seahawks still have some terrific players on their roster. Some of them aren’t getting the national recognition that they deserve, either.

Doug Farrar from USA Today‘s Touchdown Wire gave his list of the NFL’s most underrated offensive players. The list featured names like Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, along with star Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

“Whoever is Seattle’s starter this season will at least have the benefit of two top receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and though most people know about Metcalf’s explosive play ability, Lockett seems to get lost in the conversation despite his considerable understanding of the nuances of the position,” Farrar said. “Whether from the slot or outside, Lockett has become one of the game’s most proficient and technically practiced targets.”

Tyler Lockett’s Quietly Impressive NFL Career

Lockett wasn’t a household name coming into the league. The Seahawks didn’t end up taking him until the 69th overall pick in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, but the former Wildcats receiver had an instant impact as a rookie.

As a rookie, Lockett caught 51 passes for 664 yards and six touchdowns, picking up another two scores as a return man on special teams. He was voted as both a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro, his only first-team selection in his career. The 29-year-old was named a second-team All-Pro the following two seasons.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Although he hasn’t been named to another Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, Lockett’s production has skyrocketed over the last four seasons. He’s played in 84 of 85 possible games over that span, catching 312 passes for 4,251 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Despite the emergence of DK Metcalf over the last three seasons, Lockett has been able to remain a productive playmaker in the league. Lockett doesn’t have nearly the imposing physical presence that Metcalf has, but his production has spoken for itself.

Lockett Optimistic About Seattle’s QB Competition

Now that Wilson is playing under center for the Denver Broncos, Lockett will have a new quarterback throwing him the ball in 2022. While Drew Lock and Geno Smith aren’t nearly the same players as Wilson, Lockett is excited about the preseason competition between the two QBs.

“It’s just that competitive nature that takes you to different places that not having to be competitive doesn’t take you,” Lockett told Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “And so I think it’s just something that’s new, and I think it’s something that’s very interesting. I love to see it, because sometimes we’ve got to remember that this is a business, and business does want that competitive nature. And we do want that competitive edge, but being able to compete each and every day, to sharpen iron with iron, I think that helps us build something truly special.”

With two of the team’s most established leaders in Wilson and Wagner gone, Lockett is stepping up as a leader for the Seahawks. The starting quarterback in 2022 may not be as talented as Wilson, but having two receivers in Lockett and Metcalf will make things a whole lot easier.