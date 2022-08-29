Seahawks Could Add QB With ‘Excellent Arm Strength’ Per ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks have announced their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, but if the team wants to find long-term success, then they’re going to need to find a long-term successor under center.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid gave out his preseason 2023 mock draft, with the New York Jets selecting Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. with the first overall pick. The Seahawks used their first pick to take Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, but they still were able to snag a quarterback in the first round with the pick they received in the Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos, taking Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

“Despite an extremely small sample size (10 games, nine starts), [Van Dyke] showed potential in those matchups and has excellent arm strength,” Reid said. “But there were also too many moments in which he showed his youth last season. With more experience, Van Dyke certainly could make his way up the draft board.”

The Seahawks have a chance to bolster their roster in a big way next offseason with tons of draft capital. If they can add some talent across the board while finding a long-term option at quarterback, Seattle could quickly become an NFC contender once again.

Who is Tyler Van Dyke?

He may not be the biggest draft-eligible name at quarterback in the 2023 class, but Tyler Van Dyke has an opportunity to really improve his draft stock with a strong 2022 season for the Hurricanes.

Coming out of Suffield Academy in Glastonbury, Van Dyke was a 4-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut according to 247 Sports composite rankings. After receiving offers from numerous schools including Boston College, Michigan State, Michigan, and Kentucky, Van Dyke opted to play for Miami.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Van Dyke saw action in two games in his first year on campus, but took over as the starter just a couple games into the 2021 season. He started nine games for the Hurricanes, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His production and playmaking ability led to him being named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

At 6’4″ and 224 pounds, Van Dyke has ideal size to be an NFL quarterback, and his arm strength will impress scouts around the league. He still has plenty of time to prove himself, and doesn’t necessarily have to go pro after this season, but a big year under center for Miami could solidify the young QB’s projection as a first-round pick.

Will Geno Smith Hold Onto the Starting QB Role in 2022?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced shortly after the team’s preseason finale that Geno Smith would start Week 1 under center against the Broncos. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be the starter for the entire season.

Carroll admitted that Lock wasn’t to blame for losing the starting job, simply because he didn’t have the timeframe to adequately prepare to compete with an established veteran on the team. Lock also suffered a big setback during the competition when he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he was announced as the starter for the preseason game against Chicago.

Lock showed some flashes this preseason, completing 64% of his passes for 458 yards and four touchdowns. However, just like he did in Denver, he struggled with taking care of the football, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble late in the preseason opener.

He’s still plenty talented, so if Lock can get more comfortable in Seattle’s offense, there’s a good chance he’ll at least get some opportunities to prove himself this season unless Smith consistently dominates throughout the year.