Pete Carroll Shares Update on Seahawks $45 Million LB’s Injury

The Seattle Seahawks managed to secure a 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 22 due to a huge performance from the team’s defense.

However, lingering over the Seahawks’ victory over an NFC West rival, the status of linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who exited the game early in the third quarter with a pec injury. He did not return.

Nwosu, who signed a three-year, $45 million extension with Seattle in July, tallied two tackles and one quarterback hit before exiting the game. “He stood on the sidelines during the second half with his upper body heavily taped,” The News Tribune reported.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave reporters an update on the 26-year-old starter.

Carroll said Nwosu has a “pec strain” but no word yet on the severity, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Further testing will be required to figure out his official status.

According to Sports Clinic NQ, “Most pectoralis major strains heal without complication within a matter of weeks. However, a proportion of injuries can result in longer-term effects depending on the severity of the injury and the extent of damage. Complete tears of the muscle rarely heal by themselves and may require surgery to reunite the torn ends of the muscle.”

Thus far this season, the 26-year-old starter has recorded 11 total tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning an impressive 72.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Should he need to miss significant time, it would be a tough blow to the Seahawks defense.

Last season, Nwosu led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks. In 17 games, he recorded 66 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 26 quarterback hits.

Seahawks Rookie Devon Witherspoon Had Another Huge Game



Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks No. 5 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, continued his dominant streak against the Cardinals in Week 7, recording four tackles for the second straight game. Witherspoon also had an interception and a sack on Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs, but both plays were negated by very questionable calls away from the ball.

Safety Jamal Adams, who recorded six tackles against Arizona, called Witherspoon a “complete baller” and a “game changer,” per Seahawks reporter John Boyle.

Overall, the Seahawks’ defense sacked Dobbs four times and held him to completing just 57.6% of his passes for 146 yards and zero passing touchdowns.

The Seahawks Defense Bailed Out QB Geno Smith’s Offense

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU'LL SEE TODAY! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023



While Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo made one of the most outstanding touchdown catches, running back Kenneth Walker recorded 26 rushes for 105 yards, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njiga scored his first NFL touchdown, the Seahawks offense committed three costly turnovers against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw one interception intended for Bobo and fumbled a punt return, as did running back DeeJay Dallas. However, the Seahawks’ defense kept the Cardinals from capitalizing on these turnovers, holding them to just three points on these drives.

Despite the sloppy mistakes on offense, it was great to see rookie step up with DK Metcalf (ribs) missing the first game of his entire NFL career. Smith-Njigba led the team with four catches for 63 yards and Bobo right behind him with four catches for 61 yards.