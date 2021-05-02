Seahawks Sign Trio of Standout Receivers Headlined by Florida State Star

The 2021 NFL Draft came to an end with the Seattle Seahawks making three selections. The team immediately got back to work at the end of the three-day event, signing a sizable number of undrafted free agents. A former Florida State star in Tamorrion Terry headlined a trio of talented receivers and capped off Saturday’s action.

A three-year starter for the Seminoles, Terry caught 35 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns during his freshman season. He averaged 21.3 yards-per-reception. Terry’s sophomore season featured even more big plays as he posted career highs in receptions (60), yards (1,188), and touchdowns (nine).

Seahawks sign Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry, per @TomPelissero 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/zKIWIAR2Wn — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Terry only played in six games as a junior, however, due to medical issues. He dealt with lingering knee issues that limited him early. Terry underwent surgery and then opted out for the remainder of the season, finishing with only 289 yards and one touchdown.

According to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, Terry is an outside target with “an exciting blend of size, tape, and speed to open up an offense’s vertical attack.” Zierlein noted that the former FSU star needed to work on incorporating more routes. In the meantime, the analyst said that Terry would use his speed to turn slants into home runs.

A Washington native will try to make an impact with the Seahawks

Along with Terry, the Seahawks reportedly added two more wide receivers as undrafted free agents. Former Stanford star Connor Wedington tweeted on Saturday that he was “coming home” and that he is grateful for the opportunity to play for the Seahawks. Wedington previously committed to the University of Washington after a standout career at Sumner High, but he decided to head to the Bay Area.

Wedington only appeared in 31 games during his four-year career at Stanford, but he contributed in multiple ways. He caught 101 passes for 976 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinal. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 685 yards. He added another 462 yards during the 2018 season.

The third free-agent receiver, Cade Johnson, hails from South Dakota State. The small-school prospect contributed to the Jackrabbits in multiple ways during his three-year career. He served as the team’s primary kick returner in 2017, returning 30 kicks for 839 yards and two touchdowns. He also logged 12 rushing attempts for 182 yards.

According to stats from CBS Sports, Johnson’s role as a kick returner diminished as he became more involved in the passing attack. The 5-foot-10 receiver became a standout option for the Jackrabbits, posting 1,332 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 and 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. Johnson was ready to return to the football team for one more season, but COVID-19 forced the Jackrabbits to cancel the season. He responded by declaring for the NFL Draft.

Seahawks Undrafted Free-Agent Reported Signings

