Seahawks Eliminate Fan Favorite Jersey Amid Uniform Changes

The Seattle Seahawks re-introduced their throwback uniforms beginning in 2023 to a wide array of praise, but the move comes with a cost. Based on NFL rules, the new-look throwbacks mean the Seahawks were forced to choose between keeping either their action green or wolf grey as the team’s second alternate.

Seahawks.com’s John Boyle reported the franchise chose to eliminate the wolf grey look while keeping the bright (but somewhat controversial) action green uniforms in addition to the new royal blue throwback alternates. Seattle will now have the traditional navy, white, throwback royal blue and action green jerseys in the rotation for the 2023 season.

🏈 Seahawks — The Wolf Grays Are Gone The NFL limits teams to 4 jerseys. So; when Seattle brought back the uniforms from the Kingdome days, either the Action Green or the Wolf Grays had to go. Well, the Hawks opted to keep the green.#Seahawks l #WolfGray In ⤵️ Out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NoAnw7REYg — Sports By Chris Clough (@ChrisOnSports) July 20, 2023

“If there’s any downside to bringing back the throwbacks, however, it’s that it means the elimination of the wolf grey jersey that has been one of the Seahawks’ alternate looks since 2012,” Boyle wrote on July 19. “NFL teams are only allowed a total of four jerseys, one home, one road, and two alternates, be it in the form of throwbacks, color rush or some other alternate.

“So adding a throwback meant the Seahawks had to eliminate either wolf grey or action green, and it wasn’t an easy choice. [Team president Chuck Arnold] tasked those involved in the process to come up with a consensus on which to keep, but a consensus was all but impossible to reach. The team wins a lot in both, both sell well, and everyone from fans to players to upper management were divided on which one they like better.”

The team did not specify whether this decision is permanent or just for the 2023 season, but Boyle’s revelation indicates that the 12s will not be seeing the wolf grey uniforms on the field anytime soon. So long old friend.

End of an Era. The Wolf Grey Seahawks jerseys are no longer going to be worn. NFL allows 2 alternatives. Seattle had the Throwbacks & Action Green. Will you will the grey? pic.twitter.com/E3hHzQMNcH — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) July 19, 2023

Seahawks News: Pete Carroll Became the Deciding Factor in Keeping the Action Green Jerseys Over Wolf Grey Uniforms

Prior to making the final decision, the Seahawks decision makers were split on the green-gray debate. Carroll favored the action green look which “helped break the tie,” per Boyle. Seattle Vice President of marketing and brand Jeff Richards labeled action green as a “brand separator” compared to wolf grey.

“What’s awesome about the color rush is it’s very unique, it stands out from other jerseys across the league,” managing director of consumer experience Doug Orwiler told Seahawks.com. “It resonates with the 12s, and that’s where it made sense for us to keep it… As much as we’re sad to see wolf grey go away, [action green] is a fun piece for us and we’re excited to keep it.”

The Seattle Seahawks Are Permitted to Wear Their Throwback Uniforms in 2 Games This Season

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here. 💻 https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

Seattle has had the wolf grey uniforms since 2012 when the team introduced their current redesigned uniforms by Nike. The good news in the throwback look is already a smashing success in the court of public opinion.

According to episode two of the docu-series “The Sound of the Seahawks,” Seattle is permitted to wear the throwback uniforms for up to two games this season.

The team is slated to wear the royal blue and silver throwbacks against the Browns in Week 8 leaving open the possibility for another contest at a later date. Quarterback Geno Smith is hoping that the throwbacks give the players even more incentive for success this upcoming season.

“I’ve always been a big fan of these jerseys just seeing pictures around the building, so to put this on is pretty cool,” Smith explained to Seahawks.com. “I think fans are going to love it, they really will. It’s cool that they’re bringing it back, and it’s cool that we get to be the team that brings them back. Hopefully the fans will love it, and we’re going to go out there and kick a lot of butt in these things.”