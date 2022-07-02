Seahawks Fan Gets Roasted by US Open Twitter Account

The final tennis Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is taking place in New York City this weekend, and while one Seattle Seahawks fan decided to take a shot at the sport online on Saturday, the event’s Twitter account clapped right back with a hilarious tweet.

SportsCenter posted a highlight of Nick Kyrgios during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday, when one Seahawks fan decided to reply saying that tennis wasn’t a sport. Whoever runs the Twitter account for the US Open saw the tweet, and decided to take the time to respond and shut the Twitter troll down.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

“Not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” the US Open account replied.

The tweet quickly went viral, with the US Open account even adding a video reply to their own tweet showing how they handle trolls online.

Will Drew Lock Be Seattle’s Full-Time Starter at QB?

The US Open Twitter account made some assumptions about the Seahawks quarterback competition heading into training camp. While fans are curious to see what Lock is capable of, the former Denver Broncos QB has yet to win the starting job.

Heading into camp, Geno Smith is the early favorite to win the starting job. Smith has been with the Seahawks since 2019, backing up Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback shined in limited action last year replacing Wilson while the star dealt with a finger injury. In four games, Smith posted a 103.0 passer rating with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Smith’s familiarity with the team gives him the early edge in the QB competition, but Lock’s natural arm talent makes him the more intriguing option. Lock led the FBS in passing touchdowns in his second to last season at Missouri, and head coach Pete Carroll has publicly been very high on his new QB.

Lock and Smith will both be trying to take the starting job, but there’s also the possibility that the team trades for another quarterback before the season begins. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been heavily linked to the Seahawks throughout the offseason, and a trade could happen if Lock or Smith fail to impress throughout the preseason.

Important Upcoming Dates for Seahawks Fans

June and July are the slowest times of the NFL calendar, but the end of July will finally get things kicked off in preparation for the 2022 season.

The Seahawks will officially report to training camp on July 26th, with the first public practice happening on July 27th. There will be a handful of practices open to the public, and fans who want to see the team in person can register on the Seahawks official website for tickets to attend.

There will be a handful of practices fans can attend in person, but for those unable to register for a practice, there will also be three preseason games before the 2022 season begins. Only one of the three preseason games will be played at Lumen Field, with the Seahawks taking on the Chicago Bears on August 18th.