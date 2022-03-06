Seahawks Shopping for Wide Receiver on Trade Market: Report

R

umors continue to swirl about the future of quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle, but no concrete report has surfaced that a Wilson trade is imminent. The Seattle Seahawks, though, may be interested in making a different trade.

In an article titled, “Free agency and trade buzz from NFL Combine,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that “there isn’t much momentum for Wilson to be traded” but that Seattle is in the trade market for a receiver.

“The Seahawks have been asking around on the receiver market,” Fowler wrote. “That’s interesting because they are already loaded a wideout. Maybe they just want depth … or maybe it’s something more.”

DK Metcalf’s Contract Situation

As Fowler wrote, Seattle is pretty set at wide receiver with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the team’s top two options. Despite Wilson missing three games, Metcalf and Lockett combined for 2,142 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2020, both Metcalf and Lockett had 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The two are arguably the top wideout duo in the NFL.

There’s a little uncertainty behind Metcalf and Lockett on the Seahawks receiver depth chart, but there are still high hopes for Dee Eskridge. Former Seahawks scout and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy compared Eskridge to 2021 All-Pro San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel while making an appearance with Jake and Stacy on 710 ESPN Seattle on Feb. 10.

“[Eskridge is] not as strong as Deebo, not as sturdy as Deebo, but he is a guy that you can be creative with,” Nagy said. “He’s got that kind of explosive playmaking ability. So I think it’s just a matter of Dee getting healthy.”

Eskridge had 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown with 59 rushing yards in 10 games as a rookie in 2021. He missed seven games because of a concussion.

But something to keep an eye on is Metcalf’s contract situation. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2022. Spotrac projects his value to be worth a four-year, $82.49 million deal with an average annual salary of $20.6 million.

On Feb. 18, Metcalf revealed to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks his dream of competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It’s unclear whether that may have an impact on his contract negotiations.

The Trade Market at Wide Receiver

Fowler did not elaborate at all on who the Seahawks might be interested in acquiring at wide receiver. So it’s unclear if the team is looking for another No. 3 option as Eskridge develops or a wideout with an even higher ceiling.

The biggest-named wide receiver that might be available on the trade market is Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley. But after announcing his departure from the Falcons on Oct. 31 to work on his mental health, it’s still unclear if Ridley will be returning for the 2022 season.

The only thing Ridley has publicly said or done football related in the last several months is post a cryptic tweet on March 4.

— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 5, 2022

Ridley’s best season was 2020 when he posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, he had 31 receptions, 281 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

Another intriguing option for the Seahawks if they are looking for an significant upgrade at wide receiver is Amari Cooper. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 4 that the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to release the former first-round pick by the beginning of free agency.

Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Cooper, who turns 28 in June, has posted five 1,000-yard seasons in his seven-year career.

It may be difficult for the Seahawks to trade for a top receiver since they do not possess a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Signing Cooper may prove to be hard as well, as he figures to be a well sought-after commodity in free agency.

But if Seattle is truly interested in upgrading wide receiver, then that should at least give Seahawks fans confidence that a Wilson trade is not very likely.