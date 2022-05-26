ESPN Analyst Rips Seahawks For ‘Disaster’ 2022 Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks have made a lot of moves this offseason, most notably trading superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. While fans and media members have debated how the 2022 offseason has gone for Seattle, one analyst couldn’t have been more pessimistic about how things have gone.

ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell ranked all 32 NFL teams by how productive their offseasons have gone. He was so low on the Seahawks and their offseason that he ranked them dead last, all the way down at 32nd in the league.

“The Seahawks simply didn’t get enough for a superstar in the prime of his career, and while I held out some hope that they would then go after a viable replacement under center, they’re about to head into 2022 with Lock and Geno Smith as their two quarterbacks,” Barnwell said. “They went from having a true superstar under center to having two replacement-level veterans and no clear path toward their next franchise passer. That’s a disaster.”

What Did the Seahawks Get in Return for Russell Wilson?

The Seahawks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading away Wilson. By shipping off the 33-year-old quarterback, Seahawks general manager John Schneider had to negotiate for a ton of assets.

Seattle traded away Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, a first, second, and fifth-round pick in 2022, along with a first and second-round pick in 2023.

With two of those 2022 picks, the Seahawks selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the ninth overall pick followed by Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe in the second round.

In comparison, the Wilson trade included more draft picks and players than the Los Angeles Rams trade for Matthew Stafford just a year prior. That blockbuster trade sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions.

Wilson is only a year younger than Stafford, who turned 34 years old in February. However, the Broncos gave up more to acquire the former Seahawks star who is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

What Other Moves Have the Seahawks Made?

It’s been a busy offseason for the Seahawks aside from the Wilson trade. Other moves over the offseason will have the 2022 roster looking much different than it did just a season ago.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner will also being playing elsewhere next season after the Seahawks released him. The 31-year-old will continue to play in the NFC West, however, after signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Tight end Gerald Everett departed in free agency, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Several contributors from last season who were set to hit free agency are returning, however. Safety Quandre Diggs signed a three-year, $40 million extension, while tight end Will Dissly signed on for $24 million over three years. Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is excited to have Dissly back, publicly stating that he wants the tight end to get more opportunities in 2022.

The Seahawks most recently brought in another wide receiver, signing the explosive veteran Marquise Goodwin prior to the start of OTAs. Schneider is still making moves as the offseason winds down, tinkering with the 90-man roster before training camp begins in July.