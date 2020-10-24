‘Sergino Dest is the Business’: Barcelona Fans Rate Clasico Debut

Sergino Dest became the first American to feature in El Clasico on Saturday and impressed Barcelona fans with an impressive performance at right-back.

The 19-year-old was one of the few Barcelona players to emerge from the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid with any credit and was one of the hosts’ best players at the Camp Nou.

Dest came in at right-back for Sergi Roberto and put in the sort of performance that suggested he will become a regular fixture in the backline under Ronald Koeman.

Sergino Dest vs. Real Madrid: 👉 90 minutes

👉 77 touches

👉 42/44 passes (95%)

👉 1 key pass

👉 5/6 dribbles

👉 7/12 duels won

👉 2 tackles#USMNT | #ElClasico | #FCBRMA pic.twitter.com/e4e6krDIwa — Peter Galindo (@GalindoPW) October 24, 2020

Dest caught the eye with a brilliant challenge to deny Casemiro and then Karim Benzema in the first half. He also looked pretty good on the ball when going forwards.

The youngster came in for credit from supporters and commentators who were impressed by the youngster’s ability on his Clasico debut.

Dest is for real. Semedo at his most effective was *almost* as good. Smart move. Props to the technical staff. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) October 24, 2020

Dest is the only member of this back 4/back 6 that can hold his head up today. — Eric Coffin-Gould (@coffingould) October 24, 2020

Dest at left back doing Alba's job for him — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) October 24, 2020

Dest is the business. Solving a problem area for Barcelona for a number of years going off this and some glimpses in previous matches. — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) October 24, 2020

Dest with some lovely footwork to get away from two, then seemed to be fouled by Ramos, who loves that disguised back-heel trip… — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) October 24, 2020

Dest: best player in the Barcelona side today? (Liked Messi and Alba for an hour). — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 24, 2020

The teenager was making just his fourth appearance for Barcelona since signing from Ajax in the summer transfer window but looked completely at home in the backline against the Spanish champions.

Dest Disappointed by Defeat

Dest also fronted up for the post-match interview on the full-time whistle ahead of some of the more experienced stars in the Barcelona squad, something which did not go unnoticed by viewers.

An awful look, even Dest looked a bit embarrassed to be stepping up — Jack Rathborn (@JackRathborn) October 24, 2020

The American then offered his thoughts on his first experience of the famous fixture as a Barcelona player, as reported by ESPN.

It was a really tough match; we had chances, they had chances. It’s too bad that we lost. They were maybe a little sharper. They finished their chances. I am pissed that we lost. It’s my first Clasico and it’s a nice game to play, of course. It’s just too bad that we lost the game against Real Madrid. But we have to keep going. We must win the next couple of games now. We have Juventus next in the Champions League. We have to win that.

Dest’s first three outings for Barcelona came at left-back, in place of the injured Jordi Alba, but his preferred position is on the opposite flank. Koeman must now decide whether to keep faith with Dest for Wednesday’s clash with Juventus in the Champions League or bring Roberto back into his team.

Barcelona Under Pressure

Clasico defeat to Real Madrid means Barca has now lost two La Liga games in a row and puts the team and manager Ronald Koeman under pressure. The club had made a bright start to the season with wins over Villarreal and Celta Vigo, but the honeymoon period now looks to be well and truly over.

Barcelona now heads to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday before a trip to Alaves in La Liga. The Catalan giants also still have games against Dynamo Kiev and Real Betis before European football pauses again in November for the final international break of 2020.

Koeman will be keen for his team to get back to winning ways as soon as possible but certainly doesn’t appear to be feeling the pressure. He told Sport after the Clasico that he’s “not worried” by his team’s recent defeats but that may change if results do not improve quickly.

