Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With Reaction to Watson’s Heroics

Shedeur Sanders wasted little time finding Deshaun Watson after the Cleveland Browns quarterback turned a frustrating afternoon into another comeback win.

Watson delivered the game-winning touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, then connected with Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion. Sanders was among the first teammates to greet him on the sideline, embracing Watson and congratulating him on the late heroics.

“Shedeur sanders embraced Deshaun Watson after his game winning drive,” one fan said. “And they said he’s a selfish arrogant teammate.”

Sanders continues to wait for his own opportunity behind Watson. But when the veteran delivered the biggest play of the afternoon, the backup quarterback was quick to show his support.

Sanders also made a brief appearance during the winning possession. Watson took a hit to the head that drew a roughing the passer penalty, keeping the drive alive. Sanders entered for one snap and completed a short pass to Quinshon Judkins for no gain out of the backfield before Watson returned.

Deshaun Watson Delivers Late After Browns Offense Stalls

For a chunk of the afternoon, Watson and the Browns made moving the ball look difficult. After a solid first half, Cleveland managed just eight yards of offense in the third quarter as Carolina gained momentum. Watson struggled to establish a rhythm, and several throws could have become interceptions had the Panthers capitalized.

But those mistakes never turned into turnovers, leaving Watson an opportunity to salvage the afternoon. He took advantage in the fourth quarter, leading two scoring drives and finding Fannin for the touchdown Cleveland needed to complete its comeback.

Watson finished 16-of-30 passing for 144 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. The passing total reflected how uneven the offense had been, but Watson’s production down the stretch was enough to secure another win for the Browns, which moved to 2-1.

It also strengthened his grip on the starting job. Watson should remain under center when Cleveland faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, with the short turnaround leaving little time for the Browns to address their offensive inconsistencies.

Browns Give Deshaun Watson More Freedom to Create

Watson had urged Todd Monken to make greater use of his legs, and his mobility became an important part of Cleveland’s offense against Carolina.

Monken gave Watson opportunities to move, although some of the quarterback’s most effective work came through improvisation. Watson escaped pressure, found space in the pocket and bought time for receivers to uncover.

Several of his biggest plays came when he kept his eyes downfield while moving, extending possessions that might otherwise have ended in a sack or an incompletion.

Fannin was the most dependable target. The tight end caught a game-high seven passes for 51 yards and both Cleveland touchdowns, giving Watson a reliable option when the Browns needed a completion.

Their connection helped rescue an offense that spent much of the afternoon searching for answers. When Watson created extra time, Fannin repeatedly found a way to make himself available.

With Pittsburgh coming Thursday, getting more out of that pairing figures to be a priority as the Browns prepare for a quick turnaround.