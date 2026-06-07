Simone Biles Offers Update After ‘Almost Dying’ From Health Emergency

Legendary American gymnast Simone Biles revealed Saturday that she nearly died from a medical emergency earlier this week that she called “one of, if not the scariest experience of my life” via a story posted to her Instagram.

While the 11-time Olympic medalist didn’t disclose the specifics of the emergency, she revealed it occurred while her husband — Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens — was at a practice session in Indianapolis. The 29-year-old shared a photo with medical-type bracelets on her wrists along with the following message:

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” she wrote.

“This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life. especially since Jonathan [Owens, Biles’ NFL player husband] was in Indy [Indianapolis] for practices.”

“I’ve been in bed resting this week, I’ll explain sooner or later but s/o [shout out] to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers.

“Loooovveeee y’all.”

Simone Biles Offers Update

The Instagram story included two other photos showing a collection of floral bouquets and a photo captioned “I’ll be here,” as well as a screenshot of a heart rate monitor. The second photo also showed her two dogs resting in bed alongside her.

In a subsequent post on X, Biles confirmed that her emergency was “health” related.

“I wonder if it was health, accident, or violence?” a fan asked Biles.

“Health,” she responded with a heart emoji.

Fans Send Prayers to Simone Biles

Scores of fans sent their best wishes to Biles on social media.

“Sending love and support to you queen! I hope you have a speedy recovery ❤️❤️”

“Speedy recovery💪”

“Wishing you the best from 🇧🇷”

“Clutching my pearls with a big sigh of relief over here. Only positives for you on the bingo card, please! Sending lots of love and light your way. ✨💛✨”

“Get well soon, diva!”

Simone Biles, widely regarded as the most decorated gymnast ever, captured four medals, including three gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Overall, she has accumulated an astonishing 41 medals across Olympic Games and the World Championships — the most by any gymnast, male or female, in history. Her 11 Olympic medals are also a record for most hardware won by an American gymnast.

The 29-year-old has yet to decide whether she’ll participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“I’d say we’re still at about 50 percent,” she told El País recently.

“Although I’ll also take this opportunity to say one thing: I feel we should know how to admire athletes while they are active and competing. I’ve already been to three Olympic Games, and I feel fulfilled. It’s crazy to see how people always want more and more from you. In the end, the decision will always be mine.”