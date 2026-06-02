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Giants Sit Two Hottest Bats Ahead of Brewers Matchup

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DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 29: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants doubles in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are sitting right fielder Jung Hoo Lee and first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge ahead of the Tuesday, Jun 2, matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lee and Eldridge are two of the hottest bats in the Giants‘ lineup. Instead, manager Tony Vitello is opting for right-handed bats, starting recent call-up Buddy Kennedy at designated hitter and Victor Bericoto in right field to counter the matchup.

San Francisco is set to face former Giants top pitching prospect and left-hander Kyle Harrison. The Bay Area native has dominated with his new club. He currently holds a 6-1 record with a 1.57 ERA through 10 starts.

Jung Hoo Lee

GettySan Francisco Giants starting right fielder Jung Hoo Lee

Jung Hoo Lee Not In Lineup After Recent Hot Stretch

Lee returned from the 10-day IL on May 29 and showed why the Giants missed him in the lineup. The starting right fielder went 4-for-5 in his first game back from the injured list. Lee followed it up with a 2-for-4 performance in Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies.

He then turned heads after recording a five-hit game in a 19-6 blowout win. It was the first five-hit game of his MLB career.

The starting right fielder currently owns a .302 batting average and has shown excellent bat-to-ball skills since returning from the IL.

Giants Bryce Eldridge

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MAY 29: Bryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his third inning double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Sits

These lineup changes feel solely matchup-based against the left-hander Kyle Harrison. But Eldridge is another hot bat that the Giants will not start in their lineup.

The Giants’ top prospect received inconsistent at-bats when he got called up in early May. But recent injuries helped Eldridge crack the starting lineup consistently. The 21-year-old started to produce and has recorded an extra-base hit in each of the last 4 games.

Eldridge, much like Lee, had an impressive performance in San Francisco’s 19-6 win over the Rockies. He went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a mammoth 453-foot home run to dead center field. The lefty slugger also tallied 4 runs.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison faces the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 20, 2026. Harrison pitched seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to beat the Cubs.

GettyFormer top prospect Kyle Harrison is having the breakout the Giants hoped for, but with another team.

 

Kyle Harrison Dominating Since Getting Traded

The former Giants’ top pitching prospect was part of a blockbuster deal that sent Harrison, James Tibbs III, Jordan Hicks and Jose Bello to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Rafael Devers in June of 2025.

Harrison only made two starts for the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs in 12 innings pitched. But Boston quickly moved off him. The Red Sox traded Harrison to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Caleb Durbin.

While Boston will probably regret moving off Harrison more than the Giants, the left-handed pitcher has dominated with his new ballclub. And the 24-year-old will get the opportunity to face his hometown team later today.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Giants Sit Two Hottest Bats Ahead of Brewers Matchup

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