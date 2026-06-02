Giants Sit Two Hottest Bats Ahead of Brewers Matchup

The San Francisco Giants are sitting right fielder Jung Hoo Lee and first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge ahead of the Tuesday, Jun 2, matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lee and Eldridge are two of the hottest bats in the Giants‘ lineup. Instead, manager Tony Vitello is opting for right-handed bats, starting recent call-up Buddy Kennedy at designated hitter and Victor Bericoto in right field to counter the matchup.

San Francisco is set to face former Giants top pitching prospect and left-hander Kyle Harrison. The Bay Area native has dominated with his new club. He currently holds a 6-1 record with a 1.57 ERA through 10 starts.

Jung Hoo Lee Not In Lineup After Recent Hot Stretch

Lee returned from the 10-day IL on May 29 and showed why the Giants missed him in the lineup. The starting right fielder went 4-for-5 in his first game back from the injured list. Lee followed it up with a 2-for-4 performance in Saturday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies.

He then turned heads after recording a five-hit game in a 19-6 blowout win. It was the first five-hit game of his MLB career.

The starting right fielder currently owns a .302 batting average and has shown excellent bat-to-ball skills since returning from the IL.

Giants Top Prospect Bryce Eldridge Sits

These lineup changes feel solely matchup-based against the left-hander Kyle Harrison. But Eldridge is another hot bat that the Giants will not start in their lineup.

The Giants’ top prospect received inconsistent at-bats when he got called up in early May. But recent injuries helped Eldridge crack the starting lineup consistently. The 21-year-old started to produce and has recorded an extra-base hit in each of the last 4 games.

Eldridge, much like Lee, had an impressive performance in San Francisco’s 19-6 win over the Rockies. He went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a mammoth 453-foot home run to dead center field. The lefty slugger also tallied 4 runs.

Kyle Harrison Dominating Since Getting Traded

The former Giants’ top pitching prospect was part of a blockbuster deal that sent Harrison, James Tibbs III, Jordan Hicks and Jose Bello to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Rafael Devers in June of 2025.

Harrison only made two starts for the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs in 12 innings pitched. But Boston quickly moved off him. The Red Sox traded Harrison to the Milwaukee Brewers for infielder Caleb Durbin.

While Boston will probably regret moving off Harrison more than the Giants, the left-handed pitcher has dominated with his new ballclub. And the 24-year-old will get the opportunity to face his hometown team later today.