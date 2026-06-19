3 Takeaways from USMNT Win Over Australia Without Christian Pulisic

The big news surrounding the United States men’s national team ahead of their matchup against Australia was the absence of Christian Pulisic, but the American responded in a big way with a 2 to Nil victory over Australia on Friday afternoon to advance to the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

On Friday, the U.S. got on the board in the 11th minute when Australia scored an own goal, but then USMNT’s Alex Freeman found the back of the net in the 43rd minute right before the half to give U.S.A a 2 to nothing advantage.

Now that the USMNT has advanced to the knockout rounds, and with one more Group D game left to be played (against Turkiye), it’s time for some takeaways from the Americans’ commanding win over the Aussies.

This U.S. Men’s National Team is FUN to Watch!!

This U.S. men’s national team is a fun watch, and for a second FIFA World Cup game, the Americans controlled the ball, had extremely accurate passes, played exceptional defense, and jumped on their opponent quickly.

And with Christian Pulisic out of the lineup, there were questions about if this team would be able to score. While the first U.S. goal was via an own goal by Australia, the Americans were creating pressure all afternoon.

Also, the Americans made history by being the first national soccer team in nearly 100 years of World Cup play to be the beneficiaries of 2 own goals in their first two matches.

Weston McKennie is emerging as a star for this team, and Alex Freeman rightfully earns his U.S. men’s national team moment.

The USMNT’s defensive discipline is becoming a legitimate strength

Look, although the United States did surrender a goal last Friday against Paraguay, this United States team has dominated on defense throughout the first two matches of this World Cup group play.

Australia was only able to muster up 5 shots on Friday afternoon, and just two shots made their way to the net, where goalkeeper Matt Freese came up with a pair of easy saves.

The U.S.A held possession of the ball for 63% of the time against Australia, and completed nearly 500 passes to Australia’s 249 passes.

The USMNT showed an ability to control the tempo of the match… again

One of the most encouraging signs from Friday’s win was the United States’ composure on the ball. Rather than turning the game into a back-and-forth contest, the Americans dictated possession, slowed the pace when necessary, and accelerated attacks at the right moments.

Australia did not have any pressure on the U.S’s side of the field because the USMNT consistently made smart decisions in midfield and avoided costly turnovers. That level of game management is crucial in a major tournament, where emotions and momentum can quickly swing matches.

And remember, the U.S. men’s national team hasn’t been favored like other national teams, yet they are taking care of business. The Americans closed as slight favorites in their first match against Paraguay, and then closed @ about -160 on Friday, which is still a heavy favorite, but not like some of the other top national teams in this FIFA World Cup tournament.