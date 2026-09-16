How To Watch AC Milan vs Benfica (Europa League): Team News, Lineups & TV/Streaming

AC Milan host Benfica in the opening round of the Europa League. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET / 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the San Siro. Ruben Amorim’s side open their European campaign against the Portuguese giants in a clash of two historic clubs that both missed out on the Champions League last season.

The Big Question: Can Milan’s Unbeaten Start Survive Benfica’s Seven-Match Winning Streak?

Milan are unbeaten through four Serie A matches (two wins, two draws), most recently clawing back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Lazio thanks to a Diego Moreira brace off the bench. Benfica arrive in red-hot form under Marco Silva, having won seven straight matches in all competitions, including a comeback 3-1 win over Gil Vicente last weekend. There’s a nice personal thread running through this one too: Amorim spent nine years playing for Benfica before later facing them regularly as Sporting’s manager, generally getting the better of them in that role. History is heavily on Milan’s side regardless — Benfica have never beaten them in six previous competitive meetings, including two European Cup finals, back in 1963 and 1990.

AC Milan Team News

Amorim is expected to rotate for the midweek fixture. Defenders Mattia Gabbia and Mario Gila have both overcome minor issues to be available after playing against Lazio, though only one is likely to start. Modrić’s involvement remains uncertain — at 41, and with his most recent competitive European appearance outside the Champions League dating back to 2011, this looks like a straightforward squad-management decision from Amorim rather than anything more dramatic. Gonçalo Ramos, who came through Benfica’s own academy before later moves to PSG and Milan, is expected to start against his former club, with options like Christian Pulisic, Alphadjo Cissé, and Samuel Chukwueze competing for the remaining attacking spots.

Benfica Team News

Alexander Bah remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, so Fredrik Aursnes or Daniel Banjaqui are expected to feature at right-back. Vangelis Pavlidis leads the line after a red-hot start to the season that’s already included six goals in qualifying alone. Marco Silva may also rotate with a tough domestic trip to Porto looming this coming Sunday.

Confirmed Lineups

Confirmed starting XIs (to be updated when announced):

AC Milan [formation TBD]:

Benfica [formation TBD]:

How and Where to Watch

Country TV / Streaming USA CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ (English) DAZN USA (Spanish) Canada DAZN Canada, FuboTV UK TNT Sports 2 Italy Sky Sports 252 Portugal SporTV-5

Both sides bring strong European pedigrees and real current momentum into this intriguing opener. Milan will look to make a statement in their first Europa League campaign since 2020-21, while Benfica aim to extend their hot streak into a new competition entirely. Expect a genuinely competitive night at San Siro.