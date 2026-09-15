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How to Watch Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for AFC Champions League

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RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - AUGUST 28: Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun at Al Awwal Park on August 28, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al Ain hosts Al-Nassr this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, for the first matchday of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. come to this game after a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej Club, and after missing the tournament last season. For reference, Al-Nassr played in the AFC Champions League Two last season, reached the final, and lost to Gamba Osaka.

Meanwhile, Al Ain also lost its most recent game 2-2 against Al Wasl in the UAE Pro League.

Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: Start Time

Al Ain and Al-Nassr are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 15, 2026
  • Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE
  • Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET

Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Al Ain and Al-Nassr isn’t currently listed for the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, but we will update this info as soon as we have the details.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Australia

Paramount+

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Cameroon

StarTimes App

Canada

Pending…

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Ghana

StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Grenada

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Hong Kong

M Plus Live, HOY TV

India

FanCode

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Kenya

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Malawi

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Montserrat

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Nigeria

StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Pakistan

FanCode, tapmad

Papua New Guinea

MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

Philippines

RCTI+

Puerto Rico

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Rwanda

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Saint Lucia

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Sierra Leone

StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

South Africa

StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Tanzania

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

U.S. Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Uganda

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

United Kingdom

Pending…

USA

Pending…

Zambia

StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD

Zimbabwe

Azam Sports 2 HD

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for AFC Champions League

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