How to Watch Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for AFC Champions League

Al Ain hosts Al-Nassr this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, for the first matchday of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.
Cristiano Ronaldo and co. come to this game after a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej Club, and after missing the tournament last season. For reference, Al-Nassr played in the AFC Champions League Two last season, reached the final, and lost to Gamba Osaka.
Meanwhile, Al Ain also lost its most recent game 2-2 against Al Wasl in the UAE Pro League.
Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: Start Time
Al Ain and Al-Nassr are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 15, 2026
- Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE
- Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET
Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Al Ain and Al-Nassr isn’t currently listed for the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, but we will update this info as soon as we have the details.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
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Country
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Platform(s)
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Anguilla
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Antigua and Barbuda
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Australia
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Paramount+
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Barbados
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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British Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Cameroon
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StarTimes App
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Canada
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Pending…
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Cayman Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Dominica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Ghana
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StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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Grenada
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Hong Kong
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M Plus Live, HOY TV
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India
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FanCode
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Jamaica
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Kenya
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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Malawi
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD
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Mexico
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Disney+ Premium Mexico
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Montserrat
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Nigeria
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StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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Pakistan
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FanCode, tapmad
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Papua New Guinea
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MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+
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Philippines
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RCTI+
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Puerto Rico
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Rwanda
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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Saint Kitts and Nevis
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Saint Lucia
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Sierra Leone
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StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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South Africa
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StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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South Sudan
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beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
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St. Vincent / Grenadines
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Tanzania
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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Trinidad and Tobago
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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U.S. Virgin Islands
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Disney+ Premium Caribbean
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Uganda
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App
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United Kingdom
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Pending…
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USA
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Pending…
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Zambia
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StarTimes App, Azam Sports 2 HD
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Zimbabwe
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Azam Sports 2 HD
How to Watch Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for AFC Champions League