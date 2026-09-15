How to Watch Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for AFC Champions League

Al Ain hosts Al-Nassr this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, for the first matchday of the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. come to this game after a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej Club, and after missing the tournament last season. For reference, Al-Nassr played in the AFC Champions League Two last season, reached the final, and lost to Gamba Osaka.

Meanwhile, Al Ain also lost its most recent game 2-2 against Al Wasl in the UAE Pro League.

Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: Start Time

Al Ain and Al-Nassr are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 15, 2026

Sept. 15, 2026 Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. BST, 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET

Al Ain vs. Al-Nassr: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Al Ain and Al-Nassr isn’t currently listed for the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada, but we will update this info as soon as we have the details.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.