Al-Faisaly vs. Al-Nassr Lineup Today: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing?

Al-Faisaly hosts Al-Nassr at King Salman Sports City Stadium this Friday, October 23, in Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates enter this matchup third in the league with 22 points from nine matches, with a record of seven wins, one draw, and one loss.

Meanwhile, the home side sits 15th, just above the relegation zone, with seven points from nine matches and a record of one win, four draws, and four losses.

Al-Faisaly vs. Al-Nassr Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today?

Al-Faisaly will be without center-forward Ahmed Abdu for this match, as he underwent knee surgery in August and remains unavailable after already missing eight games. Midfielder Abdulrahman Al-Safari is also sidelined with an injury and is likely to miss this match.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will also be without several players, including left winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb and left-back Saleem Al-Najdi, who are dealing with foot and nose injuries, respectively. Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan are doubts for this match due to hamstring and foot problems, respectively.

However, Al Nassr fans can rest easy, as everything indicates that Cristiano Ronaldo will indeed play and is expected to start.

Al-Faisaly’s predicted starting XI vs. Al-Nassr: Pacheco; Barnawi, Bin Subayt, Seck, Al-Shanqiti; Flavio, Girotto, Seoane; Al Bishi, Mendy, Al-Mogren.

Al-Nassr’s predicted starting XI vs. Al-Faisaly: Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Mane, Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Costa; Ronaldo, Felix.

Al-Faisaly vs. Al-Nassr: Teams Form & Latest Results

Al-Faisaly have won just one of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they drew 2-2 with Al Shabab on October 19 after beating Al Khluj 3-2 on October 15. Before that, they lost 3-1 to Al Ittihad on September 11, following two consecutive goalless draws against Al Ettifaq on September 8 and Al Hazem on September 5.

Al-Faisaly’s leading scorer is currently Alexandre Mendy with five goals, while Jaime Seoane leads the team in assists with two.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are enjoying a better run of form, having recorded three wins and just one loss in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they beat Neom SC 1-0 on October 20, after defeating Neftchi Fargona 3-1 on October 12. Before that, they beat Al Diriyah 3-0 on October 9 after falling 4-0 to Al Ain on September 15. On September 12, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej.

As expected, Ronaldo is Al-Nassr’s leading scorer with four goals. Angelo and João Félix follow with three goals each. The team’s top assist providers are shared: João Félix, Sadio Mané, and Angelo each have three league assists this season.