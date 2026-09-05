Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Nassr Results Today: Saudi Pro League Live Score, Updates & Highlights

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo visit Al Ittihad on Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sits second in the table with 12 points after four matches and has the objective of drawing level with Al Hilal, which leads the standings with 15 points after five games.

For its part, Al Ittihad sits eighth in the table with eight points after four matches, having won two and drawn two to start the season.

The match is scheduled to begin this Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time and 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Below, you will find the live score, live updates throughout the match, and the final result.

Al-Ittihad vs. Al Nassr: Live Score

Team Score Scorers Al-Ittihad – Al-Nassr –

Al-Ittihad vs. Al Nassr: Team News

Al Nassr enters this match on a positive run, as they have not lost in their last six matches. They have not suffered a defeat since May 16, when they lost 1-0 to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League 2 final.

They started this season with a 3-0 victory over Al Fateh on Aug. 15, followed by a 4-1 win over Al Diriyah on Aug. 18. They then defeated Al Riyadh 4-0 on Aug. 21, Al Ettifaq 3-2 on Aug. 25 and, in their most recent match, beat Al Taawoun 2-1, with goals from Samu Costa in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 50th minute.

For its part, Al Ittihad continues to navigate a difficult period after several important figures left the team, including manager Sergio Conceicao, French winger Moussa Diaby and even Karim Benzema, who left the club during the winter transfer window earlier this year.

Although Al Ittihad has gone seven matches without a loss, some of those results have been draws, and that streak also includes a 2-2 friendly draw against Malaga on July 30.

On the final matchday of the previous Saudi Pro League season, they lost 5-1 to Al Qadsiah. Since then, they have not suffered a defeat. That said, in their most recent match, they played to a scoreless draw against Al Fateh. Coach Jens Wissing will therefore look to right the ship and return to winning ways to climb the table.