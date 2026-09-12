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How to Watch Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League game between Al Nassr and Abha at Al Awwal Park on September 9, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Al-Khaleej will host Al-Nassr on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the seventh matchweek of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side enter the match sitting fourth in the standings with 15 points from six games, having recorded five wins and just one defeat. Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej sit 13th with four points from six matches, with four draws and two defeats. The home side have yet to record a single win since the start of the season.

Ronaldo and company are coming off a 2-1 victory over Abha in their most recent league match on Sept. 9. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Abdullah Al Hamdan doubled Al-Nassr’s lead in the 58th minute. Nabil Fekir pulled one back for the opposition in the 75th minute, but Al-Nassr held on for all three points.

Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr: Start Time

The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 12, 2026
  • Venue: Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam
  • Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. BST, 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET

Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

In the United States, the match will be available to watch through Fox Soccer Plus and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

USA

Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, FOX One

Bangladesh

FanCode

Bhutan

FanCode

Botswana

ESPN2 Africa

Brunei Darussalam

Astro Go, SPOTV Asia

Burundi

Startimes World Football, ESPN2 Africa, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Cameroon

StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa

Gambia

ESPN2 Africa

Ghana

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Hong Kong

SPOTV Asia

India

FanCode

Kenya

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, GOtv, Sporty TV App

Lesotho

ESPN2 Africa

Liberia

ESPN2 Africa

Malawi

StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD

Malaysia

Astro Go, SPOTV Asia

Maldives

FanCode

Mauritius

ESPN2 Africa, Thmanyah

Namibia

ESPN2 Africa

Nepal

FanCode

Nigeria

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Pakistan

FanCode

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Philippines

SPOTV Asia

Rwanda

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Saint Helena

ESPN2 Africa

Seychelles

ESPN2 Africa

Sierra Leone

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Singapore

StarHub TV+, SPOTV Asia

South Africa

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Sri Lanka

FanCode

Sudan

Thmanyah

Swaziland (Eswatini)

ESPN2 Africa

Tanzania

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Uganda

Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD, Sporty TV, Sporty TV App

Zambia

StarTimes App, ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD

Zimbabwe

ESPN2 Africa, Azam Sports 2 HD

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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