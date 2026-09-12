How to Watch Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Al-Khaleej will host Al-Nassr on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the seventh matchweek of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side enter the match sitting fourth in the standings with 15 points from six games, having recorded five wins and just one defeat. Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej sit 13th with four points from six matches, with four draws and two defeats. The home side have yet to record a single win since the start of the season.

Ronaldo and company are coming off a 2-1 victory over Abha in their most recent league match on Sept. 9. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Abdullah Al Hamdan doubled Al-Nassr’s lead in the 58th minute. Nabil Fekir pulled one back for the opposition in the 75th minute, but Al-Nassr held on for all three points.

Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr: Start Time

The match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 12, 2026

Sept. 12, 2026 Venue: Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam

Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. BST, 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET

Al-Khaleej vs. Al-Nassr: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

In the United States, the match will be available to watch through Fox Soccer Plus and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.