America Fans Won’t Like Chivas Star’s Gesture in Latest Clasico

Chivas did what it couldn’t do in the Liga MX regular tournament in a friendly (in Oakland, California), beating America 2-0 in the first half with a brace from Angel Sepúlveda; in one of the celebrations, Richard Ledezma created one of the match’s most controversial moments.

The Guadalajara No. 37 asked the Aguilas fans following him to keep “attacking” him, since the goals came in front of the blue-and-cream fans, which provoked even more anger from the rival fans present.

The Rebaño Sagrado had a mirror match in the first half, as in Liga MX against the Aguilas; however, this time it held on to the result until the end, something it could not do in the regular tournament.

¿Y ESTO? 👀🔥😱 Así fueron los gestos de Richy Ledezma a la afición americanista en Oakland después del gol del Sepúlveda 💥 Los rojiblancos terminaron llevándose #ElClasicoDeMexico amistoso en tierras estadounidenses 🏟️ https://t.co/oZ4pUzCYxt — Claro Sports (@ClaroSports) October 5, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Chivas’ Richard Ledezma Taunts America Fans in Friendly Clasico

In one of the goals by Angel Sepúlveda, Chivas celebrated near the stands where the Aguilas fans were, but that was not all, because with the anger and insults, Richie Ledezma “lit up” and asked all the fans to keep making noise against him, bringing his hand to his ear in a sort of challenge.

Coincidentally, Ledezma was the only player celebrating who got involved with the fans, while the others hugged and congratulated each other on the goal that put them ahead, and the fans returned the reaction, never tiring of insulting him at every moment.

Chivas found the advantage after a set-piece play that ended with a handball by Alejandro Zendejas inside the box. The referee signaled a penalty, and Angel Sepúlveda took charge, converting from the spot to make it 1-0 for Guadalajara in the friendly Clásico Nacional.

America tried to respond and came close to equalizing on an individual effort by Borja, but Chivas struck again. A play down the right wing ended with a header from Sepúlveda, who signed his brace and extended the red-and-white lead to 2-0 before halftime.

In the second half, the Rebaño lowered the intensity and focused on protecting the advantage, while America tried to cut the deficit without finding a clear path. Sepúlveda even had the opportunity to complete his hat trick after finding himself in front of Malagón, but his shot went just wide, and the score did not change again.