CF América vs Chivas (Liga MX): Everything You Need to Know About El Clásico Nacional

El Clásico Nacional is the biggest rivalry in Mexican football. Club América and CD Guadalajara have produced decades of intensity, passion, and unforgettable moments that transcend the league table. On Saturday, the two giants meet again at Estadio Banorte with genuine stakes attached, kicking off at 9:15 p.m. local time (11:15pm ET). Chivas sit second in the Apertura 2026 standings with 17 points, while América sit third with 16 — and remarkably, both clubs carry an identical +9 goal difference (15 scored, 6 conceded), making this about as evenly matched a Clásico as the table can produce.

América vs Chivas: Current Form and What’s at Stake

Chivas arrive under Gabriel Milito unbeaten in their last five matches (four wins, one draw), including a dominant 3-0 win over Pumas and a 3-0 road win at Atlético de San Luis. América’s picture is a little more mixed depending on which competition you look at: across all competitions, Guillermo Almada’s side have actually lost three of their last five, including a Leagues Cup exit to León and a 4-3 defeat to Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven. In Liga MX specifically, though, that Cruz Azul result is their only loss in seven matches this Apertura. Either way, that loss ended a positive run and leaves Las Águilas looking to respond in front of their own fans — with the added motivation of snapping a three-match winless run specifically against Chivas in this fixture.

There’s a genuine novelty angle here too: this is the first Clásico Nacional meeting between Almada and Milito as opposing coaches, and several players — including Chivas signings Kevin Castañeda and Jordan Carrillo — will be playing in their very first Clásico Nacional. It’s also just the first of two América-Chivas meetings inside two weeks, with a friendly scheduled for October 4 in the United States.

Injuries and Team News

Both squads arrive close to full strength. América’s Dagoberto Espinoza took a knock against Cruz Azul but has been confirmed among the starters, alongside Kevin Álvarez, and both are expected to play their full role. The team added several new faces this window, including Miguel Borja, Carlos Álvarez, and Santiago Bueno, all part of the reinforced squad Almada now has to work with. Chivas will be without a couple of defensive options but otherwise have a largely available group to choose from.

Probable Lineups

América (4-2-3-1): Cota; Reyes, Mingo, Juárez, Borja; Sánchez, Cervantes; Violante, Veiga, Rodríguez; Martín

Chivas (4-3-3): Rangel; Romo, Campillo, Aguirre; Camberos, González, Govea, Sandoval; Sepúlveda, Alvarado, Marín

Henry Martín remains a key figure for América, while Roberto Alvarado — arguably Mexico’s best player at the 2026 World Cup — has thrived in a more advanced role for Chivas alongside breakout teenagers Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval. The tactical battle should hinge on whether América can break Chivas’s high press and attack the space it tends to leave behind, against a Guadalajara side that’s built its recent form on exactly that pressing structure.

This Clásico carries extra weight because of the standings. Neither team can afford to drop points if they want to stay in the top group as the Apertura progresses, and fans can expect the usual intensity that’s made this fixture one of the most anticipated on the Mexican calendar.

In the U.S., the match airs on Univision and TUDN, with streaming available on ViX.