Anthony Gordon Takes Aim at English Football After Barcelona Start

Anthony Gordon fit Barcelona like a glove. Although his signing drew widespread criticism, especially over the cost, the forward has responded by helping the culé side secure victories. After a strong start in Spanish football, the English player has responded to his critics.

The blaugrana side paid €80 million to Newcastle United to secure the English forward’s services. The signing came as a response to the departures of players like Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and, above all, Marcus Rashford.

Although it was initially expected that Gordon could replace some of these players’ goals, the reality is that, with Raphinha moving to attacking midfield, Gordon has occupied the left wing and, after seven games, has proven to be a great addition.

At the start of the league season, Gordon has played six of seven possible games, starting five. In those games, he contributed five assists, leading the competition in that category. The only problem is that he has yet to score for the culé side.

Anthony Gordon Slams England Over Lack of Respect for His Game

After this good start, Gordon decided to respond to some of his critics. During this September FIFA international break, the forward said his style of play has been more respected and highlighted since he arrived at Barcelona, going from a player who only shone for his athleticism to one praised for his quality.

“I think I have become a different player in the eyes of many people. I have always had the feeling that, in England, people respected me because I was fast and pressed, but they never really respected the quality and intelligence with which I play,” Gordon said, while working with the English national team, to ITV.

The new Barcelona player said the change was due to differences between the Premier League and LaLiga. For Gordon, joining the culé side was a vote of confidence in his quality, since he believes he needs to be part of the club.

“In England it was never truly respected because people only saw me as someone very fast and aggressive. In Spain they appreciate my intelligence and my quality a lot because, at Barca, if you don’t have technique, if you aren’t intelligent, you are no good,” added the former Everton forward.