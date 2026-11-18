Antoine Griezmann: MLS Newcomer of the Year is now officially part of the French forward’s storied résumé after a transformative half-season with Orlando City SC. Announced by Major League Soccer on Tuesday, the 35-year-old claimed the 2026 award after tallying 14 goals and eight assists across just 18 regular-season appearances, single-handedly powering the Lions into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Griezmann’s Immediate Impact in Orlando

Signed as a Designated Player in March before arriving from Atlético Madrid and making his MLS debut on July 22, Griezmann immediately became the focal point of Orlando City’s attack. His 22 goal contributions paced the roster and accounted for 32.9 percent of Orlando’s 63 regular-season goals, lifting a club sitting outside the postseason picture when he arrived all the way to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

His underlying efficiency stood out even more than the raw totals. Among all eligible first-year arrivals, Griezmann ranked first in both goals per 90 minutes (0.79) and goal contributions per 90 minutes (1.24), while his 0.79 non-penalty goals per 90 trailed only Lionel Messi (0.84) across the entire league. He reached 20 goal contributions in just 15 matches—the second-fastest pace in MLS history, behind only Messi’s 14-game benchmark. Along the way, Griezmann earned two MLS Player of the Matchday honors (Matchdays 22 and 31) and captured MLS Player of the Month for October/November after recording six goals and four assists across seven outings.

How the Award Was Decided

Voted on equally by MLS club technical staff, media members, and current league players, the Newcomer of the Year award recognizes the most impactful player with prior professional experience who debuted in MLS during the 2026 regular season. Griezmann ran away with the balloting, capturing 51.02 percent of the overall weighted vote while finishing first across every single voting bloc.

He earned 57.89 percent of the media vote, 50.00 percent of the player vote, and 45.16 percent of the club vote. Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Guilherme finished a distant second at 25.12 percent overall, while Sporting Kansas City forward André Luiz placed third at 6.19 percent.

Historic Firsts and Postseason Stakes

The trophy adds several notable milestones to an already decorated career. Griezmann is the first French player and the first Orlando City SC player ever to capture MLS Newcomer of the Year, becoming the fourth Lion in franchise history to win a major individual league award alongside Alex Freeman (2025 Young Player of the Year), Pedro Gallese (2022 Save of the Year), and Cyle Larin (2015 Rookie of the Year). He also becomes just the second former FIFA World Cup winner to earn Newcomer of the Year, joining former Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada.

At an age when many European imports require months to adjust to North American travel and physicality, the 2018 World Cup champion and two-time Ballon d’Or podium finisher brought the exact tactical intelligence and clinical finishing that defined his years at Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad.

Now, the focus shifts immediately to knockout soccer. Speaking after the announcement, Griezmann thanked Orlando’s supporters for creating an intimidating home environment and called on fans to pack Inter&Co Stadium when the Lions host FC Cincinnati in Thursday night’s Eastern Conference Wild Card match. By capturing Antoine Griezmann’s MLS Newcomer of the Year trophy—the first in club history—Orlando’s talisman has set the stage to turn a remarkable four-month stretch into a deep playoff run.