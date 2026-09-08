Arsenal’s Champions League Trip to Napoli Hit by Major Travel Delay

Arsenal’s preparations for their Champions League opener against Napoli have been disrupted by significant travel delays. The Premier League champions were still waiting to leave London on Tuesday afternoon after a technical problem affecting the UK’s air traffic control system caused widespread disruption at major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick.

The timing could hardly be worse. Arsenal are due to face Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday night, but the travel problems have already forced the club to abandon part of its normal pre-match schedule. The disruption was caused by a fault in the flight-processing system operated by National Air Traffic Services (NATS), with engineers working to restore normal operations.

Arsenal Squad Delayed Leaving London

Arsenal trained at London Colney on Tuesday morning before preparing to travel to Naples. However, the NATS technical issue caused major delays to departures from Heathrow, Gatwick and several other UK airports, leaving the Gunners unable to follow their planned timetable. NATS later confirmed that it had identified the problem as an issue with its flight-processing system, but not before the disruptions affected thousands of passengers across Britain. Heathrow and Gatwick were among the airports hit particularly hard. For Arsenal, however, the knock-on effect is particularly significant given the club’s Champions League schedule and the limited preparation time before Wednesday’s game.

Press Conference Becomes First Casualty

One immediate consequence of the delayed departure was the cancellation of Arsenal’s traditional pre-match press conference. Mikel Arteta and a player were scheduled to meet the media in Naples on Tuesday evening, but the session was called off after it became clear the team would not arrive in time. Football.London reported that Arsenal could face a UEFA fine for failing to fulfill the usual media obligations, although the circumstances surrounding the cancellation could be taken into account.

The situation is unusual because the cancellation was not caused by Arsenal simply choosing to skip the event. UEFA’s regulations provide some flexibility when circumstances outside a club’s control affect its ability to meet pre-match obligations. In this case, a national air traffic control disruption clearly falls into a different category from a club deliberately failing to attend a mandatory media session.

Unusual Hotel Choice Adds Another Layer

Arsenal have already made an unconventional choice for their stay in Naples. Rather than basing themselves in the city center or along the waterfront, the club selected the ‘Vulcano Buono’ complex in Nola, outside Naples. Local reports say the decision was designed to provide the squad with greater privacy, security and a quieter environment ahead of the match.

That location does mean a longer journey to the Maradona Stadium on matchday. The club’s choice of hotel was made before Tuesday’s disruption and was not itself a consequence of the travel problems. With traffic in and around Naples capable of creating delays of its own, Arsenal’s staff will be keen to ensure the final trip to the stadium goes smoothly.

Focus Shifts to Recovery Ahead of Kick-Off

Once the squad eventually reaches Naples, the priority will be recovery and preparation rather than dwelling on the disruption. Arsenal have already held their final training session in London, and the team will now have less time than planned to settle into its surroundings before facing Napoli. The Gunners also have to balance the demands of Wednesday’s Champions League opener with another Premier League fixture coming up this weekend.

The travel chaos is an unfortunate complication for a team beginning another European campaign with major ambitions. Arsenal reached last season’s Champions League final before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, and they will be hoping Tuesday’s problems are little more than an inconvenience by the time the ball is kicked at the Maradona on Wednesday night.