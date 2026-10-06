Arsenal Prepare ‘Aggressive’ Move to Beat Liverpool for Mexico Teen Gilberto Mora

Within hours, Gilberto Mora’s name became a trending topic on social media. First, for scoring his first goal with the Mexican national team under Rafael Márquez; later, for the injury that kept him out of the most recent call-up; and now, for the growing interest from European clubs in signing him.

The Xolos de Tijuana player, who will turn 18 on Oct. 14, has been linked to several teams from the Old Continent to make the leap to European soccer. The main interested party has been Liverpool, a club that, according to various reports in the English press, would be willing to spend up to 40 million dollars to complete his signing.

With adulthood increasingly close and the possibility of formally negotiating an international transfer, a new contender has emerged in the race for the Mexican, willing to compete directly with the Reds for one of the greatest prospects in Mexican soccer.

Arsenal Prepare ‘Aggressive’ Strategy to Beat Liverpool for Gilberto Mora

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal would be preparing an offensive to convince both the player and his entourage to join the sporting project led by Mikel Arteta, backed by a significant financial investment.

“Sources in both Mexico and England credit Arsenal with sustained interest. Scouts monitored him during the World Cup, and continued tracking has linked the Gunners with contact through his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, and even exploratory approaches around a release clause in the region of €20–25 million (up to £21.2m, $28m),” the cited outlet explained.

“Some sources have even suggested Arsenal are prepared to move more aggressively than several Premier League rivals and European sides as they look to pull off what would be a real coup – and one that would help safeguard the future of their creative midfield for several years to come.”

They added, “Arsenal’s recent title success has not removed the need to plan for the next era in the middle of the park, and Mora – as we understand it – is very much liked by Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta (…) As it stands, the area is well covered at Emirates by the outstanding club captain Martin Odegaard, who remains the creative key at the Premier League champions.”

So, the London club joins the list of teams interested in Gilberto Mora, whose future increasingly seems to point toward Europe.