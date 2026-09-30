Arsenal Take Firm Stance on Viktor Gyokeres Amid AC Milan Interest

For now, Viktor Gyökeres is struggling to make a difference as Arsenal’s main striker. That’s why AC Milan is ready to capitalize on the situation, although Arsenal has made it clear they won’t accept the striker leaving on loan.

Despite showing himself as one of Europe’s best strikers during his time at Sporting Lisbon, Gyökeres, 28, has stagnated. Since arriving at Arsenal, the striker has faced a real obstacle in reaching his full potential.

Hence the excessive speculation surrounding the future of this player, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2030.

Undoubtedly, his goalscoring instinct remains undiminished, so it’s only a matter of time before he demonstrates it once again. However, his future has once again become a hot topic in the transfer market.

AC Milan Ready to Move for Viktor Gyokeres as Arsenal Stand Firm

According to information from journalist Carlo Pellegatti, AC Milan are determined to poach the striker from the Premier League champions. Such an acquisition would be a major boost, but Mikel Arteta’s squad has made its position clear.

According to the aforementioned source, AC Milan has ruled out a loan deal for their player. Furthermore, Arsenal’s financial demands for the Swede will skyrocket to over €70 million. In short, AC Milan will have to dig deep to convince Arsenal to sign the striker.

Viktor Gyokeres Losing Prominence at Arsenal Despite Strong First Season

Gyökeres has been gradually losing prominence with the Gunners, despite scoring 21 goals and providing three assists in 55 appearances during his first season in London.

This season, he has already made five appearances in all competitions: two in the Premier League, one in the Community Shield, one in the Carabao Cup and one in the Champions League, but he has yet to score or provide an assist.

Generally, when Arsenal face important matches, Mikel Arteta starts Kai Havertz at center forward over the Swede.

That is where Milan’s interest becomes relevant. The club recently signed Gonçalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain as a center-forward, but he is also not meeting the high expectations he arrived with.

For now, we need to wait to learn more about Arsenal’s stance on a potential sale of the Swedish striker, as they surely will not oppose an interesting offer that goes beyond a straight loan.