Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Aston Villa hosts Manchester City this Saturday, October 24, in Matchday 8 of the Premier League.

Aston Villa enter this matchup 12th in the league with eight points from seven matches, including two wins, two draws, and three losses.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are currently the outright league leaders with 21 points from seven matches and a perfect record of seven wins.

Here is everything you need to know about injuries, suspensions, potential absences, and predicted starting lineups ahead of this matchup.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City: Team News & Starting Lineups

Aston Villa will miss Amadou Onana with an ACL injury, and Mateo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are dealing with thigh and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Johan Manzambi is a doubt for this match with muscle problems, and Modou Keba Cisse is also doubtful with a groin injury.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be without Antoine Sané due to a knee injury. Nico O’Reilly, Mateo Kovacic, and Matheus Nunes are doubtful for this match with back, knock, and muscle problems, respectively.

Aston Villa’s predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson.

Manchester City’s predicted starting XI vs. Aston Villa: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bouaddi, Fernandez; Foden, Haaland, Doku.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City: Teams Form & Latest Results

Aston Villa have won four of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated Viking 3-1 on October 21 in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

On October 17, they beat Newcastle United 1-0 after a 6-0 win over Fenerbahçe on October 14. Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford on October 10 after beating Sevilla 3-1 on October 2.

Aston Villa’s leading Premier League scorers are Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson, with two goals each. They also have two joint leaders in assists: John McGinn and Manzambi, with two assists each.

Manchester City have also won four of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they defeated AEK Athens 5-1 on October 20 after beating Ipswich Town 3-2 on October 17.

On October 14, Paris Saint-Germain brought Enzo Maresca’s side back down to earth with a 4-2 Champions League win. On October 11, Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 after beating Sunderland 5-3 on September 20.

Manchester City’s Premier League leading scorer is Erling Haaland with eight goals, while Antoine Semenyo and Josko Gvardiol are tied for the team’s assist leaders with three each.