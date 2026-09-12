Aston Villa’s European High Fades as Forest Snatch Late Victory

Aston Villa’s encouraging midweek Champions League victory was quickly forgotten as Unai Emery’s side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on Saturday. The result leaves Villa with just one point from their opening four Premier League matches, piling further pressure on a team that has yet to find its rhythm domestically.

Forest, meanwhile, secured their first league victory of the season in dramatic fashion. Liam Delap opened the scoring shortly after halftime, Alysson Edward restored parity for Villa in the 74th minute, and Igor Jesus struck the decisive goal in the 88th minute. The result also ended Forest’s long wait for a win at Villa Park, stretching back to October 1994.

Liam Delap and Igor Jesus Punish Aston Villa The opening half offered little encouragement for either side, with Villa struggling to create clear chances and Forest defending in an organized shape under Oliver Glasner. The visitors changed the mood almost immediately after the restart, however, when Delap collected the ball outside the area and fired a powerful low effort into the bottom corner. It was the forward’s first goal for Forest since his summer move from Chelsea.

Villa eventually found a response through Alysson Edward, who headed home John McGinn’s delivery following a short-corner routine. The equalizer briefly lifted the atmosphere inside Villa Park, but the home side could not hold on. With two minutes of normal time remaining, Morgan Gibbs-White flicked the ball into the path of Igor Jesus, who finished clinically to restore Forest’s lead. Villa’s late push produced no answer, and Forest left with a victory that had seemed unlikely during the first half.

Champions League Boost Cannot Hide Villa’s League Problems

The defeat was especially frustrating after Villa’s lively 3-2 Champions League victory over Club Brugge in Belgium earlier in the week. John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía and Nicolas Jackson all scored in that match, offering signs that Emery’s reshaped squad was beginning to develop an attacking identity. Against Forest, however, Villa again looked disjointed for long stretches, particularly when attempting to break down a compact defense.

Emery made changes at halftime and introduced further summer arrivals, but the improvements were limited. Villa also lost defender Pau Torres to injury during the match and finished with 10 men after Ian Maatsen was forced off late. The lack of cohesion remains a concern, especially for a side that has conceded too many chances and struggled to produce a consistent threat in the Premier League.

Pressure Builds on Unai Emery Villa’s domestic record now reads one draw and three defeats, leaving them in the bottom three after four matches. The club’s European success last season created genuine expectations, but the summer departures and squad overhaul have left Emery searching for balance. The Champions League may continue to provide memorable nights, yet Premier League results will ultimately determine whether Villa can match their recent progress.

Forest’s victory offered the opposite picture. Glasner’s side remained patient, defended with discipline and took advantage of Villa’s mistakes when opportunities arrived. For Emery, the late defeat represented another missed chance to change the direction of the season. Instead of building on the momentum from Belgium, Villa must now find answers quickly before their difficult start becomes a much larger problem.