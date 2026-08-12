Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results Today: UEFA Super Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

Paris Saint-Germain had faced Aston Villa on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results clash had brought together the reigning Champions League winners and Europa League holders in the traditional European season curtain-raiser.

PSG had entered the final as back-to-back Champions League winners, while Aston Villa had arrived after lifting the Europa League trophy. Kick-off had been scheduled for 8:00 PM BST, with the match set to go directly to a penalty shootout if the teams remained level after 90 minutes. The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa clash had also featured several players who had returned late from extended breaks after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results Team News

Aston Villa had entered the final without several key players. Manager Unai Emery had rested Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emiliano Martinez following their extended involvement at the World Cup. New signing Johan Manzambi had also been ruled out with a knee injury.

Villa had expected to introduce new faces, with João Gomes and loanee Alejandro Garnacho among the players in contention to make their debuts.

PSG had also dealt with late returns. Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué had only recently returned to training, while Fabián Ruiz had resumed work on Monday. Former Villa full-back Lucas Digne had also been available following his transfer to PSG.

Head-to-Head and Match Format

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa Results fixture had been only the third competitive meeting between the clubs. Their previous encounters came in the 2024–25 Champions League quarter-finals, when PSG won 3–1 in Paris before Villa claimed a 3–2 victory at Villa Park. PSG advanced 5–4 on aggregate and went on to win the competition.

The UEFA Super Cup had featured a straight penalty shootout if the match finished level after 90 minutes, with no extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa final had therefore offered both European champions an early opportunity to claim silverware at the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

Half-Time Update

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa are level at 1-1 at halftime in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final in Salzburg. PSG have controlled 61% of possession, but Villa have looked dangerous on the counter and lead the shot count 10-4 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

Key Match Moments

1′ Kickoff: Referee Omar Artan gets the Super Cup final underway, with PSG taking early control.

5′ Throw-In: Matty Cash clears the ball under pressure from Désiré Doué deep inside Villa’s half.

9′ Foul: Doué commits a tactical foul to stop an Aston Villa counterattack led by Ian Maatsen.

19′ Goal – PSG 1-0 Aston Villa: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fires into the top corner after receiving a precise pass from Doué.

20′ VAR Review: The goal is checked for a possible offside before being confirmed.

25′ Corner – Aston Villa: Villa win the first corner after John McGinn’s cross is deflected out. PSG clear the danger.

31′ Missed Shot – Aston Villa: Boubacar Kamara fires from distance but misses the target.

35′ Missed Shot – Aston Villa: Brian Madjo breaks into space near the box but sends his effort wide.

38′ Offside – PSG: Achraf Hakimi is caught offside on the right wing.

41′ Corner – Aston Villa: McGinn delivers a dangerous cross, but Willian Pacho clears with a header.

44′ Goal – PSG 1-1 Aston Villa: Brian Madjo turns inside the box and finishes past Matvey Safonov after an assist from McGinn.

45′ VAR Review: Villa’s equalizer is checked for a possible handball and is confirmed.

45′ Half-Time: PSG and Aston Villa go into the break level at 1-1. There have been no cards or substitutions, while Villa lead 2-0 on corners.