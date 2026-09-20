Atlético Seize Madrid Derby as Huijsen Red Card Tilts Contest

Atlético Madrid took the honors in the first Madrid derby of the season, beating Real Madrid 2-1 after Dean Huijsen’s second-half red card completely changed the contest. Alejandro Grimaldo converted the resulting penalty before Jonathan David struck six minutes later, and although Antonio Rüdiger pulled one back late, Diego Simeone’s side held on to move above their city rivals into second place.

The first half offered little between the teams, with neither side able to break through a tense and physical battle. Real had looked comfortable enough with Huijsen in the center of its defense, but everything changed shortly after halftime when the young defender brought down Giuliano Simeone inside the penalty area. The referee showed Huijsen a straight red after a VAR review, leaving Real with 10 men for the remainder of the derby.

Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Huijsen Red Card Changes Everything

Grimaldo stepped up in the 53rd minute and calmly sent Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the penalty spot. Atlético wasted little time exploiting the numerical advantage, doubling its lead six minutes later when Jonathan David finished from close range after another dangerous move involving Giuliano Simeone.

From there, Atlético controlled the match. The hosts finished with 62% possession and outshot Real 16-8, putting eight attempts on target compared with just three from Mourinho’s team. Real struggled to create sustained pressure with a player down, while Atlético repeatedly threatened to put the derby beyond reach.

Real finally found an opening in the 89th minute. Antonio Rüdiger rose to head home a Bernardo Silva free kick and suddenly gave the visitors a chance to steal a point despite playing with 10 men.

But Atlético kept its composure through the remaining minutes and survived the late pressure. The goal created plenty of tension, but it was also Real’s only shot on target in the closing stages, and Atlético had already done enough to put itself in position to claim all three points.

Atlético Moves Above Real Madrid in La Liga

The victory lifts Atlético to 16 points from seven matches and second place in La Liga, behind only unbeaten Barcelona. Real Madrid remain on 15 points and fall to third, with the defeat giving José Mourinho his second loss since returning to the club.

For Simeone, it was another strong response after Atlético had opened the season unevenly. Consecutive victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna had restored momentum, and beating their biggest local rivals just before the international break gives that run considerably more significance.

For Mourinho and Real Madrid, the derby exposed the fine margins that have accompanied their otherwise impressive start. The team had won six of its first seven matches in all competitions, but once Huijsen was dismissed, the game became a very different proposition.

The red card will dominate the conversation, but Atlético deserve credit for what came afterward. They took advantage of the extra space, doubled their lead six minutes after taking the lead and then defended their lead under pressure.

For one afternoon in Madrid, Atlético were the side that handled the big moment better. And after 90 minutes of one of Europe’s most intense rivalries, the capital belongs to Simeone and Atleti.