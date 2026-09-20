Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI

Atlético de Madrid will host Real Madrid this Sunday, Sept. 20, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano for Matchweek 7 of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Diego Simeone’s team are coming off an authoritative 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Sept. 16. Atlético are fourth in the table with 13 points after six matches, with four wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, defeated Elche 3-2 in their most recent match on Sept. 15, and before that, they had beaten Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on Sept. 12. José Mourinho’s team are second in the table with 15 points after six matches and a record of five wins and one defeat.

If Real Madrid don’t want to fall too far behind Barcelona this early in the season, they have to win at all costs to climb the standings and stay in the title race.

In any case, Atlético arrive in good form, and they could even be in better form than Real Madrid, judging by what we have seen throughout the season, so we can expect a great match.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this match with some potential absences, and others confirmed. Real Madrid, in particular, have confirmed the absences of Éder Militao due to a muscular injury, Rodrygo due to a meniscus injury, and Ferland Mendy due to a hip injury.

For Atlético de Madrid, Simeone has no confirmed absences, but some players are doubtful due to injury, including Julián Álvarez, Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorloth, all with muscular problems.

Mourinho could line up a starting XI with Courtois in goal, protected by a back line of Dumfries, Konaté, Heusen and Cucurella. Valverde and Tchouameni could lead the midfield, with Güler and Bellingham slightly ahead of them, and Vinicius Jr. and Mbappé as the attacking duo.

Atlético, meanwhile, could line up Oblak in goal, with Llorente, Romero, Le Normand and Grimaldo in defense; Lee, Koke, Cardoso and Baena in midfield; and David and Lookman in attack.

Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI vs. Real Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Cardoso, Baena; David, Lookman.

Real Madrid predicted starting XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them. The match is set to start at 7:15 a.m. PT, 10:15 a.m. ET, and 3:15 p.m. BST.