Australia Stun Brazil Before Heartbreaking Late Equalizer in Townsville

Australia produced one of its most impressive performances against a major soccer nation in years, only for Brazil to snatch a 1-1 draw with virtually the last meaningful kick Friday in Townsville. Nestory Irankunda’s spectacular free kick had put the Socceroos ahead in the 68th minute, but substitute Rayan headed home in stoppage time to deny Tony Popovic’s team a memorable victory.

The 1-1 scoreline barely tells the story of the first half. Australia came out aggressively, pressed Brazil high and repeatedly forced Carlo Ancelotti’s side into mistakes and rushed passes. The Socceroos were quicker to loose balls, more willing to play forward and, for long stretches, looked like the team that expected to win rather than the five-time world champions. Brazil improved considerably after halftime, which ultimately explains the final statistics, but Australia had already made its point.

Australia Took the Game to Brazil

The first half belonged to Australia. Popovic’s side did not sit back and hope to survive; it went after Brazil from the opening whistle, attacking with purpose and making life uncomfortable for Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Raphinha and Estêvão.

Brazil gradually found more control after the break. Vinícius tested Patrick Beach in the 60th minute, Raphinha threatened from distance and Ancelotti began changing his attack, bringing on Samuel Lino and Pedro before introducing Rayan in the 76th minute. Even then, Australia remained dangerous and continued to defend with discipline rather than simply hanging on.

Then came the moment Townsville had been waiting for. Paul Okon-Engstler won a free kick in a dangerous central position, and Irankunda stepped up in the 68th minute. His right-footed effort cleared the wall, dipped viciously and flew into the top corner, giving Hugo Souza no chance. The 20-year-old celebrated with his trademark backflip as the stadium erupted.

Brazil Gets Better, Australia Still Finds a Way Ahead

The full-time numbers — Brazil with 65% possession and 16 shots to Australia’s seven — might suggest a comfortable evening for the visitors. They don’t. Brazil’s improvement came largely after halftime, and Australia had already spent the first 45 minutes imposing itself on the match. The Socceroos also won nine corners to Brazil’s eight, while Beach made four saves to keep his team in front.

Once Irankunda gave Australia the lead, the match changed again. Brazil increased the pressure, while Popovic made a series of substitutions designed to preserve the advantage. Harry Souttar had to leave treatment for an injury delay, but the Australian defense repeatedly blocked shots and cleared danger as the clock moved toward 90 minutes.

And then, cruelly, Brazil found its escape. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, a late corner was recycled into the penalty area and Rayan rose above the Australian defense to head the ball into the net. The young forward had only come on 19 minutes earlier and had barely had time to make an impact before becoming Brazil’s unlikely savior.

That equalizing goal may have deflated the Socceroos at the moment but looking back, this was a great performance by Australia.

A Draw, But a Major Step for Australia

Brazil will happily take the draw, but the bigger takeaway was the quality of Australia. This was not a case of a lesser team parking the bus, catching Brazil once and spending 90 minutes defending. The Socceroos played with ambition, matched Brazil physically and technically in the first half, and still had enough composure to go ahead after the visitors improved.

For Popovic, that should matter more than the disappointment of conceding so late. Australia is preparing for the 2027 Asian Cup, and measuring itself against Brazil twice in one week is exactly the kind of challenge the team needs.

The second meeting comes Tuesday in Brisbane. Will Australia take the experience to go one step further, or will Brazil shake off what may have been jetlag and play to it’s full potential?