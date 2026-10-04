Barcelona Handed Good €80 Million News Amid International Break

After delivering impressive performances for the Three Lions during the break, Anthony Gordon is taking a significant step forward in his career.

This summer, when FC Barcelona decided to put €80 million (including bonuses) on the table to sign Gordon, many Barça fans and pundits struggled to understand the choice. Beyond the high price tag, the player’s profile raised the main questions.

But Deco and Hansi Flick knew what they wanted: a fast player, capable of contributing to the team’s high press, and with a minimum level of technical ability, of course. After a few weeks of competition, the results are quite positive for the former Newcastle player.

Anthony Gordon Delivers Good News for Barcelona Amid International Break

He has four assists in six La Liga matches, starting on the left wing, though Karim Adeyemi promises stiff competition. Above all, he seems to have fully adapted to Hansi Flick’s style of play and is already showing good understanding with his new teammates. Of course, his contribution to Barça will only be judged over time, but for now, the Englishman’s Catalan adventure has gotten off to a good start.

And with the national team, he also seems completely untouchable for Thomas Tuchel, who has started him in all three of the Three Lions’ matches so far. The media are even calling the German’s “Fantastic Four”: Bellingham, Kane, Saka, and Gordon. The Barcelona player has delivered, being decisive in every match, scoring a goal in each game and providing an assist against Croatia.

“He’s playing with much more aggression now, with more confidence. I see a player who is confident, who believes in himself. He’s reached another level,” said the England manager after the resounding 7-0 victory against Croatia. For Gordon, it’s also a small act of revenge, as he felt undervalued in his own country.

“I think I’ve become a different player in the eyes of many people because in England, I always felt respected for my speed and pressing, but they never really respected the quality and intelligence with which I play,” the player explained after the match.

Now seen as a superstar by his compatriots, Gordon will be one of the main weapons of an English team that promises to be a force to be reckoned with at the next European Championship, which will be played on home soil.

Excellent news for Barcelona, who now have a clear sign that the €80 million paid for Gordon was a smart investment.