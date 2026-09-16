Barcelona Put 7 Past Racing Santander – Just Another Day at the Camp Nou

Barcelona made it six wins from six in La Liga with a dominant 7-2 victory over Racing Santander at a rain-soaked Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday night. At the moment, Barça are like watching a well-oiled machine, albeit with a few defensive mechanical problems. The heavy rain that fell throughout the match did little to slow Hansi Flick’s side, who continued their free-scoring start to the season — their fifth rout of the campaign already, and enough to keep them perfect on 18 points.

Early Fireworks and a Raphinha Masterclass

João Cancelo opened the scoring in the 8th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the box, setting the tone for the evening. Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 25th minute before Racing pulled one back through Maguette Gueye five minutes later. An own goal from Asier Villalibre in the 36th minute and another Raphinha strike just before halftime gave Barcelona a commanding 4-1 lead at the break.

The Brazilian winger completed his hat trick with a second penalty in the 67th minute after Racing had briefly reduced the deficit through Yassir Zabiri. Substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Lamine Yamal added late goals in the 79th and 89th minutes to complete the 7-2 scoreline, Yamal’s coming off a slick Karim Adeyemi assist.

Rain Fails to Dampen Barcelona’s Rhythm

Despite the persistent downpour, Barcelona maintained their high-tempo pressing and fluid attacking combinations. The slick surface appeared to suit their quick passing game more than it hindered it. Flick’s side controlled possession and carved out chance after chance, underlining the attacking depth available to the German coach.

Defensive Lapses Remain a Concern

While the attack continues to click at a remarkable rate, the two goals conceded once again highlighted the defensive issues that still need tightening. Racing, newly promoted and full of energy, found ways to hurt Barcelona on the counter and from set pieces. Those mechanical problems at the back remain the one area where Flick will demand improvement as the season progresses.

Perfect Start Continues

The result keeps Barcelona top of La Liga with a perfect record and an intimidating goal difference. Raphinha’s clinical finishing keeps him firmly in the Pichichi conversation, while younger players and squad options continue to contribute. For Racing Santander, the heavy defeat is a harsh reminder of the gap that still exists between newly promoted sides and the league’s elite.

Even on a wet Wednesday night against modest opposition, Barcelona produced another statement performance. The machine keeps rolling — just with the occasional defensive rattle that Flick will want to fix before the bigger tests arrive.