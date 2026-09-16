How To Watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander (La Liga): Team News, Lineups & TV/Streaming

Barcelona host Racing Santander in La Liga. Kick-off is at 21:30 CET / 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spotify Camp Nou. Hansi Flick’s side sit top of the table with a perfect record and will look to maintain their stunning start, while newly promoted Racing arrive in solid mid-table form.

The Big Question: Can Racing’s Defense Stop a Barcelona Side Averaging Over Four Goals a Game?

Barcelona have won all five of their La Liga matches so far, scoring an eye-popping 21 goals, and followed that up with a 5-1 demolition of Feyenoord in their Champions League opener last week. Racing have shown real attacking threat of their own — nine goals in five league games — but face a daunting trip to the leaders, and their first visit to Camp Nou in roughly 15 years, with their last one coming back in October 2011.

Barcelona Team News

Barcelona will again be without Frenkie de Jong, who continues his recovery from a knee injury, and young winger Roony Bardghji, also sidelined with a knee problem. Gerard Martín suffered a cut to his face against Levante and was replaced at halftime; he’s expected to be available but may be given a rest, opening the door for Andreas Christensen to start in defense alongside Pau Cubarsí. The rest of the squad is in strong condition, and Flick is likely to rotate in places while keeping the in-form attacking trio of Raphinha (six La Liga goals), Lamine Yamal (also on six), and Anthony Gordon involved. Xavi Espart is set to continue at left-back.

Racing Santander Team News

Racing travel without goalkeeper Simon Eriksson (shoulder tendinopathy) and forward Andrés Martín (knee sprain), while midfielder André Almeida is suspended. Head coach José Alberto López could stick with a similar side to the one that beat Alavés, though some rotation is possible with another match looming. In-form Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri, on loan from Rennes and a U-20 World Cup winner, has been the standout performer with five goals in five appearances already this season and will lead the line. Sergio Canales, a Santander native who returned to his boyhood club at the end of a long career, is expected to feature in midfield, providing creativity and experience for the promoted side. Racing haven’t kept a clean sheet in 15 straight games, so defensive solidity will be key at Camp Nou.

Confirmed Lineups

Confirmed starting XIs (to be updated when announced):

Barcelona [formation TBD]:

Racing Santander [formation TBD]:

How and Where to Watch

Country TV / Streaming USA ESPN+ (English); ESPN Deportes (Spanish) Canada TSN2 UK Premier Sports 1 Australia beIN Sports 1 Spain DAZN LaLiga

Barcelona’s exceptional early-season form and home advantage make them strong favorites, but Racing’s attacking quality means the visitors could still pose a threat. Expect Flick’s side to push for another dominant display as they aim to stay clear at the top of the table.