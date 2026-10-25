Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou this Sunday, October 25, in Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Hansi Flick’s side currently sit top of the table despite having played one game fewer than second-placed Atlético Madrid. Barcelona have 27 points and a perfect record of nine wins from nine matches.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have faced more difficulties than their Catalan rivals. José Mourinho’s side sit third with 21 points from nine matches, with seven wins and two losses.

Here is everything you need to know about injuries, suspensions, doubts, and starting lineups ahead of this matchup.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams enter this match with key absences and a few injury doubts, starting with Barcelona. Hansi Flick will miss Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji, Andreas Christensen, and Eric García due to adductor, knee, and thigh (both Christensen and García) injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Jules Koundé is a doubt for this clash with an ankle problem.

As for Real Madrid, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raúl Asencio are already out with knee, hip, and leg injuries, respectively. Vinicius Junior will also miss the match because he is suspended after receiving a red card against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos released a statement this Sunday confirming that Thibaut Courtois will also miss the match with the flu.

Barcelona’s predicted starting XI vs. Real Madrid: J. Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha.

Real Madrid’s predicted starting XI vs. Barcelona: Lunin; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe.

Official lineups will replace these about an hour before the 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET kickoff, once confirmed.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Teams Form & Latest Results

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches, although their otherwise near-perfect run was interrupted when they faced the two-time European champions in the Champions League on October 20. That was their 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Before that, they beat Real Betis 5-2 on October 17, after beating Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13. They also beat Getafe 3-0 on October 10, after defeating Sevilla 3-1 on September 19.

In La Liga, Hansi Flick’s leading scorer is Raphinha with 12 goals, followed by Lamine Yamal with eight. Yamal is also the team’s leading assist provider with six.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also won four of their last five matches, most recently beating Armin Leipzig 4-1 on October 21. Before that, they defeated Sevilla 4-1 on October 18, after beating Roma 4-3 on October 14.

They also beat Villarreal 1-0 on October 10, after losing 2-1 to Atlético Madrid in the latest edition of the Spanish capital’s derby on September 20.

In La Liga, Kylian Mbappé leads the scoring charts with nine goals. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior lead the team in assists, with three each.