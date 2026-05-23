Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Match Results Today: DFB-Pokal Final Live Score, Updates, Stats

FC Bayern Munich faced VfB Stuttgart today in the 2025–26 DFB-Pokal Final at the Olympiastadion Berlin, with the match carrying huge importance for both clubs. Bayern entered the final as newly crowned Bundesliga champions and aimed to complete a domestic double under Vincent Kompany.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, arrived as defending DFB-Pokal holders and hoped to retain the trophy despite Bayern’s dominance in recent meetings. The atmosphere in Berlin reflected the pressure and excitement surrounding this Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart showdown.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Match Context

The buildup to Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart centered around Bayern’s strong record against Stuttgart throughout the season. Bayern won all three previous meetings across the Bundesliga and Supercup, scoring 11 goals and conceding only three.

Their latest meeting came in April when Bayern secured a dramatic 4–2 victory at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane, Raphaël Guerreiro, and Alphonso Davies were all involved during that important league win.

Stuttgart, however, entered the final with confidence, buoyed by their cup run and the motivation to chase consecutive DFB-Pokal titles. Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß also benefited from having a fully fit squad available for the final.

Key Players and Team News

Bayern once again relied heavily on Kane and Luis Díaz, who both impressed throughout the competition. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained a late fitness concern because of calf discomfort, potentially opening the door for Jonas Urbig to start.

For Stuttgart, Deniz Undav remained the main attacking threat after scoring in three straight cup rounds. Midfielder Atakan Karazor also played a key role in controlling possession and protecting the defense.

With silverware on the line, this Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart final carried major importance for both clubs.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart: Half Time

FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart went into the break level at 0–0 in the DFB-Pokal Final after a competitive first half at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Despite the lack of goals, both teams created chances and tested the opposing goalkeeper. Jonas Urbig impressed for Bayern after stepping into the starting lineup because of Manuel Neuer’s injury absence. The young goalkeeper made three important saves, including a strong stop from a header by Deniz Undav during a Stuttgart counterattack.

Alexander Nübel also played a crucial role for Stuttgart on the other end. He denied efforts from Harry Kane and Luis Díaz to keep the score level before half-time.

Bayern controlled most of the possession throughout the opening 45 minutes. Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah helped Bayern build patiently from defense, while Joshua Kimmich dictated the tempo in midfield.

Stuttgart, however, remained organized defensively and focused on counterattacks. Jeff Chabot and Angelo Stiller protected central areas effectively, forcing Bayern to attack mainly through the wide positions occupied by Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala.

With both sides still searching for the breakthrough, the final remained completely open heading into the second half.