Belgium World Cup Captain Kevin De Bruyne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium’s captain and one of the most accomplished midfielders of his generation, enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the player most capable of changing a match with a single pass. Known for his vision, creativity, and leadership, De Bruyne has spent more than a decade competing at the highest levels of world soccer while collecting trophies and individual awards along the way. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Kevin De Bruyne Became a Global Star at Manchester City

By the time De Bruyne arrived at Manchester City in 2015, he had already played in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and England. But his move to City turned him into one of the biggest stars in world soccer.

Over 10 seasons, he helped transform the club into a powerhouse, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, two FA Cups, and five League Cups.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once said of De Bruyne, “Kevin is one of the best players I’ve ever seen in my life. He can do everything, absolutely everything. He sees things others cannot.”

2. His Road to Stardom Included Stops Across Europe

De Bruyne’s journey to becoming one of soccer’s biggest stars didn’t happen overnight.

He came through the youth ranks in Belgium before helping Genk win the Belgian league title. After a brief stint with Chelsea, he rebuilt his career in Germany with Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg.

His performances at Wolfsburg turned heads across Europe and eventually earned him a move to Manchester City, where he became one of the most influential midfielders of the modern era.

3. Kevin De Bruyne Has Been Belgium’s Leader for More Than a Decade

De Bruyne made his senior debut for Belgium in 2010 and quickly became a central figure for the national team.

He helped Belgium reach the quarterfinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016 before playing a major role in the country’s third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Now captain of the Belgian squad, he enters another World Cup with more than 110 international appearances and over 30 goals for his country.

His ability to score, create chances, and control the pace of a match has made him the face of Belgian soccer for more than a decade.

4. Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Four Languages

Growing up in Belgium helped De Bruyne develop an impressive set of language skills.

He speaks Dutch, English, French, and German fluently. His family background also exposed him to different cultures from an early age.

His mother was born in Burundi, spent part of her childhood in England, and later returned to Belgium, where she met his father.

5. Family Remains at the Center of De Bruyne’s Life

He has been with his wife, Michèle Lacroix, since 2014, and the couple married in 2017. Together, they have built a life away from soccer while raising their three children.

Speaking about Lacroix, De Bruyne once said, “She changed my life in so many ways. Honestly, I don’t know what I would do without her.”

When discussing their relationship, De Bruyne told reporters, “She changed my life in so many ways. Honestly, I don’t know what I would do without her.”

The Belgian star also revealed his lighter side in 2023 when asked about his friendship with teammate Erling Haaland.

“I’m happy with my wife,” he joked.