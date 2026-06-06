Belgium vs Tunisia Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Belgium national football team hosted the Tunisia national football team on Saturday in an international friendly at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The Belgium vs Tunisia encounter served as Belgium’s final home match before the squad departed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With preparations for the tournament entering their final stages, both teams viewed the fixture as an important opportunity to assess tactics, fitness, and squad depth. Belgium entered the game following a 2–0 friendly victory earlier in the week, while Tunisia arrived looking to improve recent results away from home.

Belgium vs Tunisia Match Context

The buildup to Belgium vs Tunisia brought back memories of several notable meetings between the two nations. Their most recent competitive encounter came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Belgium recorded a 5–2 victory. Before that, Belgium edged Tunisia 1–0 in a 2014 friendly, while the sides played out a 1–1 draw at the 2002 World Cup.

Belgium entered the match with confidence after a positive run of performances. The Red Devils continued to use these final friendlies to build chemistry and momentum ahead of the World Cup.

Tunisia, meanwhile, aimed to test itself against strong European opposition. The Eagles of Carthage had found victories difficult to secure on European soil in recent matches, making this an important challenge before they could continue their World Cup preparations.

Key Players and Team News

Youri Tielemans remained one of Belgium’s key players after producing strong performances in recent matches. The midfield leader was expected to play an important role in controlling possession and creating chances.

Belgium was without Zeno Debast due to injury, forcing adjustments in defense.

Tunisia faced a notable absence of its own. Hannibal Mejbri missed the match after suffering an injury earlier in the week.

With the World Cup approaching, the Belgium vs Tunisia fixture offered both coaches a final opportunity to evaluate their squads in a competitive environment before the tournament began.

Belgium vs Tunisia: First Half Update

Belgium led 1–0 at half-time after dominating much of the opening 45 minutes. Leandro Trossard scored the game’s only goal in the 27th minute after being set up by Jérémy Doku. The goal was checked by VAR and confirmed.

The hosts controlled possession through Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans, finishing the half with 56 percent of the ball. Belgium also created significantly more chances, recording nine shots with four on target.

Tunisia struggled to test Thibaut Courtois, failing to register a shot on target during the first half. Goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh was kept busy and made several saves to keep the scoreline close.

Belgium also earned nine corner kicks compared to Tunisia’s none, reflecting the pressure they applied throughout the opening period.