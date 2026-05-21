Bernardo Silva’s Next Club Could Shock Everyone as Atletico Madrid Enter the Race

Bernardo Silva could be heading toward one of the biggest moves of the summer after Atletico Madrid entered the race to sign the Manchester City midfielder following his decision to leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

The Portugal international is set to become one of the highest-profile free agents available after confirming that his nine-year spell at Manchester City will end in June. Silva’s departure has attracted interest from several European clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, and Chelsea, but Atletico Madrid have now emerged as serious contenders for his signature.

Diego Simeone’s side are searching for a marquee replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to leave for Major League Soccer after the season. Atletico believes Silva’s versatility, experience, and leadership qualities make him the ideal player to lead the club’s next era in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Silva recently explained his decision to leave Manchester City and pursue a new challenge closer to home.

“It’s a mix of things in terms of trophies, in terms of what I personally achieved here,” Silva said. “I feel that also it’s time for these young guys to have their moment.”

“For me personally, it’s an opportunity to go a bit closer to my family,” he added. “I want a new challenge.”

Atletico Madrid Target Bernardo Silva as Antoine Griezmann Replacement

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid view Silva as the perfect successor to Griezmann in Diego Simeone’s squad.

The French forward has been central to Atletico’s attack for years, combining creativity, pressing, and leadership. Atletico now wants Silva to inherit that role as the focal point of their next project.

The 31-year-old spent nearly a decade under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, where he became one of the club’s most reliable and tactically flexible players. Silva can operate as a winger, attacking midfielder, central playmaker, or second striker.

His production at City has also remained consistent. Since joining Monaco in 2017, Silva has scored 76 goals and registered 77 assists in 459 appearances across all competitions.

During that period, he helped City win six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, three FA Cups, five League Cups, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Atletico believes Silva’s experience in major matches and his work rate fit Simeone’s tactical demands. Marca stated that the club are prepared to make him one of the central figures in their squad following Griezmann’s departure.

The absence of a transfer fee also makes the move financially attractive for Atletico as they continue rebuilding their squad for next season.

Barcelona and Juventus Also Monitoring Bernardo Silva Situation

Atletico Madrid are not alone in pursuing Silva ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona remains interested in the Portugal international, although financial limitations could complicate a potential move. Silva had previously been linked with the Catalan club in earlier transfer windows as well.

Juventus and AC Milan are also closely monitoring the situation. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Juventus could struggle to meet Silva’s salary demands without UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Italian newspaper stated that Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is seeking a three-year contract worth more than €10 million per season.

Juventus are currently facing uncertainty over their place in next season’s Champions League heading into the final round of Serie A fixtures, while Atletico have already secured qualification for Europe’s top competition.

According to multiple reports, proximity to Portugal and family considerations are important factors in Silva’s decision-making process. That could strengthen Atletico’s position compared to clubs outside the Iberian Peninsula.

Silva is now preparing for his final matches as a Manchester City player before joining Portugal for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“This club gave me more than I ever imagined,” Silva said in his farewell message to City supporters.

With several major European clubs involved, Silva’s next move is expected to become one of the biggest storylines of the summer transfer window.