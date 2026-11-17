The Big Ten Conference has placed eight teams in the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship including No. 1 seeds Michigan State and Ohio State.

First-round matches in the 64-team bracket will be held at campus sites Friday and Saturday. Three weeks of competition will conclude with the 45th NCAA Women’s College Cup on Dec. 10 and 13 in Cary, N.C.

Other Big Ten teams joining the Spartans and Buckeyes in the tournament are Purdue, UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin.

Michigan State, runner-up to Purdue in last week’s Big Ten championship game, secured the top seed in its quadrant with a 15-4-2 record. MSU hosts Central Connecticut State (10-6-3) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ET). It’s the school’s ninth appearance in the tournament.

The Spartans reached the quarterfinals last year before being eliminated by Stanford. They are one of just three Division I teams to advance to the third round in each of the last three seasons, joining Stanford and North Carolina.

No. 5 UCLA Makes 11th Straight Tournament Appearance

Fifth-seeded UCLA (12-5-2), two-time national champions, landed in Michigan State’s quadrant and entertains Quinnipiac (12-3-3) in its opener Saturday at 10 p.m. (ET). The Bruins are making their 11th straight tourney appearance and could potentially meet MSU in the third round.

Ohio State, which won the Big Ten’s regular-season title, is making its 20th appearance in the tournament. OSU seeks its first trip to the national semifinals since 2010. The Buckeyes (15-2-1) host Lipscomb (9-4-7) Friday at 6 p.m. (ET).

Fourth-seeded Purdue (17-2-3) is in Ohio State’s quadrant and welcomes first-time participant Southern Illinois (15-4-0) Friday at 2 p.m. (ET). The Boilermakers are dancing for the eighth time in program history and first since 2021. They’re coming off their first Big Ten Tournament title since 2007 and could potentially meet Ohio State in the third round.

Sixth-seeded Penn State (9-4-5) is also in this quadrant and opens play by hosting Villanova (14-1-5) Friday at 6 p.m. (ET). It’s the Nittany Lions’ 32nd straight tournament appearance, second-longest streak in the nation behind only North Carolina – which has now qualified for all 45 years.

Michigan Hosts In-State Opponent Western Michigan

Michigan (8-6-5) earned a No. 6 seed and opens at home against Western Michigan (12-4-4) Friday at 6 p.m. (ET). The Wolverines return to the tournament for the first time since 2023 and are in the same quadrant as Washington.

The Huskies (12-3-4) are making their third straight tournament appearance and travel to Auburn (8-3-7) for a Friday match that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Michigan and Washington could potentially meet in the quarterfinals Dec. 5.

Rounding out the Big Ten contingent is Wisconsin (11-4-5). The Badgers earned a berth for the fourth year in a row and open play at Louisville (10-4-3) at 6 p.m. (ET) Friday.

Defending national champion Florida State (9-4-3) secured a No. 5 seed and opens defense of its title Friday at 5 p.m. (ET), hosting Central Florida (11-5-2).

Second- and third-round matches will be played Nov. 27 and 30. Quarterfinals are slated for Dec. 5. All matches through the first four rounds of the tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+.