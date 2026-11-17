The Big Ten Conference has placed seven teams in the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship led by defending national champion Washington and No. 1 seed Indiana.

All first-round matches in the 48-team bracket will be held at campus sites Thursday. Three weeks of competition will conclude with the 68th NCAA Men’s College Cup on Dec. 11 and 14 in Cary, N.C.

Joining the Huskies and Hoosiers in this year’s tournament field are Maryland, Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin and UCLA. The Big Ten’s seven tourney teams are the most in conference history, topping the six which qualified two years ago.

Defending champion Washington makes its 31st tournament appearance. The No. 5-seeded Huskies (10-4-5) play host to Cleveland State (9-6-4) Thursday at 10 p.m. (ET). Their quadrant is loaded with talent that includes top-seeded Indiana and No. 2 seed Maryland.

Indiana (15-1-4) won both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. The Hoosiers claim the No. 3 overall seed among the 48 teams, behind only Georgetown and SMU. Their lone loss this season came Oct. 16 at Rutgers, 1-0.

Washington, Indiana Could Be Headed for Rematch

IU is making its 51st NCAA Tournament appearance and drew a first-round bye. It’ll open play at home Sunday at 12 p.m. (ET) against the winner of Thursday’s Missouri State-Saint Louis match.

If Washington and Indiana were to reach the third round, they would meet Nov. 28/29 in a rematch of last weekend’s Big Ten Tournament championship won by the Hoosiers, 3-2, in a penalty kick shootout.

This is the 43rd tournament appearance for Maryland (12-5-1) and, like Indiana, the Terrapins drew a first-round bye. They’ll open Sunday at 1 p.m. (ET) by hosting the winner of the North Carolina State-College of Charleston match.

Rutgers earned a No. 3 seed and will begin tournament play Sunday at 6 p.m. (ET) against either Cornell or Fairleigh Dickinson. The Scarlet Knights (9-6-3) are making their 19th tournament appearance in a quadrant that also includes No. 4 seed UCLA.

Michigan State Gets Home Field for Opening Match

The Bruins (9-4-5) are among the six Big Ten teams with first-round byes and will debut in the tournament Sunday at 7 p.m. (ET) at home against either Creighton or Omaha. They could potentially meet Rutgers in the quarterfinals Dec. 4/5.

Michigan State (10-5-3), seeded No. 4 in its quadrant, returns to the tournament for the first time since 2018 and also enjoys a first-round bye. The Spartans kick off their title bid at home Sunday at 2 p.m. (ET) opposite either Marshall or Bowling Green.

Wisconsin (10-3-4), also seeded No. 4 in its quadrant, is in the tournament for the first time since 2017 and will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. (ET) in Madison against the winner of Thursday’s first-round match between Charlotte and Lehigh.

All second-round matches will take place Sunday with the third round scheduled for Saturday and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend. Quarterfinals will be played Dec. 4/5.