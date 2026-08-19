Bodø/Glimt Cruises Past NEC Nijmegen, One Foot in Champions League / League Stage

Bodø/Glimt didn’t come to Nijmegen to play it safe. The Norwegian side raced to a 3-1 lead in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off round on Wednesday, putting themselves firmly in control of the tie before the tie heads up to the Arctic Circle.

Sondre Fet opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and Bodø/Glimt doubled their lead just before the break when Amahl Pellegrino Helmersen converted a penalty in the 44th. Hugo Aleesami added a third five minutes into the second half, and by the 50th minute NEC’s night — and possibly their historic first shot at the group stage — was already unraveling. NEC pulled one back late through Calvin Bischoff in the 86th minute, but it likely did nothing more than save some pride. Final score: Bodø/Glimt win 3-1.

Bodø/Glimt Beat Man City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan Last Season

This is nothing new for Kjetil Knutsen’s side. Bodø/Glimt finished runner-up to Viking in last season’s Eliteserien, but their European pedigree speaks louder than their domestic finish — they reached the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time in club history last season, beating Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, and Inter Milan along the way. Tonight, they have all but assured themselves a chance to prove that last season was not a fluke.

NEC’s Bid for a First-Ever Champions League Group Stage Is Slipping Away

NEC are chasing a first-ever Champions League group-stage appearance in club history, and they’d already needed extra time in the 2nd leg to see off Olympiacos 2-1 in the previous qualifying round. A two-goal deficit heading into the second leg is a tall order — and with that leg set for Bodø’s Aspmyra Stadion, Glimt will have their fierce home advantage to protect the lead rather than defend it on the road. Barring a historic collapse, this result all but books Bodø/Glimt’s spot in the League Phase draw. NEC will likely see themselves playing in the Europe League this season as losers of this Playoff Round are assured places in the Group Stage of the Europe League.

For a club representing Norway’s Arctic north — one that had never even reached the Champions League proper before last season — following up a stunning run to the Round of 16 with another statement first-leg win is exactly the kind of consistency that turns a Cinderella story into a genuine European regular.

Other results tonight:

Slovan Bratislava 1-1 NK Celje

Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 Sabah FK

Celtic 3-0 LASK